Go Time: Golang, Software Engineering

Your source for diverse discussions from around the Go community. This show records LIVE every Tuesday at 3pm US Eastern. Join the Golang community and chat wi... More
Available Episodes
5 of 282
Go + Wasm
The DevCycle team joins Jon & Kris for a deep conversation on WebAssembly (Wasm) and Go! After a high-level discussion of what Wasm is all about, we learn how they’re using it in production in cool and interesting ways. We finish up with a spicy unpop segment featuring buzzwords like “ChatGPT”, “LLM”, “NFT” and “AGI”
5/4/2023
1:14:07
Diversity at conferences
Go conferences are not as diverse as we’d like them to be. There are initiatives in place to improve this situation. Among other roles, Ronna Steinberg is the Head of Diversity at GopherCon Europe. In this episode we’ll learn more about the goal, the process and the problems, and how can each one of us help make this better.
4/27/2023
1:18:49
Domain-driven design with Go
Matthew Boyle, the author of Domain-Driven Design with Golang, sits down with Jon & Mat to talk about (you guessed it!) DDD with Go.
4/13/2023
1:11:54
The biggest job interview of GPT-4's life
Mat & Johnny interview everyone’s favorite LLM (Natalie with a special hat on) to see if it’d make a good hire as a Go dev. Also, Mat tries to turn it into his very own creepy robot by asking personal questions about his co-hosts. Things get weird. In a good way?
4/6/2023
1:07:15
Cross-platform graphical user interfaces
We’re joined by the creators of Wails and Fyne to dig into writing Go code for different architectures and operating systems.
Your source for diverse discussions from around the Go community. This show records LIVE every Tuesday at 3pm US Eastern. Join the Golang community and chat with us during the show in the #gotimefm channel of Gophers slack. Panelists include Mat Ryer, Jon Calhoun, Natalie Pistunovich, Johnny Boursiquot, Angelica Hill, Kris Brandow, and Ian Lopshire. We discuss cloud infrastructure, distributed systems, microservices, Kubernetes, Docker… oh and also Go! Some people search for GoTime or GoTimeFM and can’t find the show, so now the strings GoTime and GoTimeFM are in our description too.