Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Go Time: Golang, Software Engineering in the App
Listen to Go Time: Golang, Software Engineering in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Go Time: Golang, Software Engineering

Go Time: Golang, Software Engineering

Podcast Go Time: Golang, Software Engineering
Podcast Go Time: Golang, Software Engineering

Go Time: Golang, Software Engineering

Changelog Media
add
Your source for diverse discussions from around the Go community. This show records LIVE every Tuesday at 3pm US Eastern. Join the Golang community and chat wi... More
Technology
Your source for diverse discussions from around the Go community. This show records LIVE every Tuesday at 3pm US Eastern. Join the Golang community and chat wi... More

Available Episodes

5 of 282
  • Go + Wasm
    The DevCycle team joins Jon & Kris for a deep conversation on WebAssembly (Wasm) and Go! After a high-level discussion of what Wasm is all about, we learn how they’re using it in production in cool and interesting ways. We finish up with a spicy unpop segment featuring buzzwords like “ChatGPT”, “LLM”, “NFT” and “AGI”
    5/4/2023
    1:14:07
  • Diversity at conferences
    Go conferences are not as diverse as we’d like them to be. There are initiatives in place to improve this situation. Among other roles, Ronna Steinberg is the Head of Diversity at GopherCon Europe. In this episode we’ll learn more about the goal, the process and the problems, and how can each one of us help make this better.
    4/27/2023
    1:18:49
  • Domain-driven design with Go
    Matthew Boyle, the author of Domain-Driven Design with Golang, sits down with Jon & Mat to talk about (you guessed it!) DDD with Go.
    4/13/2023
    1:11:54
  • The biggest job interview of GPT-4's life
    Mat & Johnny interview everyone’s favorite LLM (Natalie with a special hat on) to see if it’d make a good hire as a Go dev. Also, Mat tries to turn it into his very own creepy robot by asking personal questions about his co-hosts. Things get weird. In a good way?
    4/6/2023
    1:07:15
  • Cross-platform graphical user interfaces
    We’re joined by the creators of Wails and Fyne to dig into writing Go code for different architectures and operating systems.
    3/30/2023
    1:08:39

More Technology podcasts

About Go Time: Golang, Software Engineering

Your source for diverse discussions from around the Go community. This show records LIVE every Tuesday at 3pm US Eastern. Join the Golang community and chat with us during the show in the #gotimefm channel of Gophers slack. Panelists include Mat Ryer, Jon Calhoun, Natalie Pistunovich, Johnny Boursiquot, Angelica Hill, Kris Brandow, and Ian Lopshire. We discuss cloud infrastructure, distributed systems, microservices, Kubernetes, Docker… oh and also Go! Some people search for GoTime or GoTimeFM and can’t find the show, so now the strings GoTime and GoTimeFM are in our description too.
Podcast website

Listen to Go Time: Golang, Software Engineering, The Hacker Factory and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Go Time: Golang, Software Engineering

Go Time: Golang, Software Engineering

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Go Time: Golang, Software Engineering: Podcasts in Family