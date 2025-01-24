It's the first GLoP of 2025, so we super-sized it. We've got everything from Oscar nominations, to AI everywhere, to David Lynch to Bob Newhart to Nosfertau, some Broadway, a manhood measurer, and even a bit of Bob Dylan. Enjoy!
--------
1:21:15
Avoid The Yak
We're back after an unavoidable month-long hiatus to comment on all things pop and regular culture. This week, we cover The Odd Couple, Moscow Edition, hot murderers, another episode of GLoP Jokes, and Jonah's journey to a distant land.
--------
1:02:16
Pharmacological Quality GLoP
Yep, it's time for another romp through pop culture and (trigger warning) politics as the men of GLoP riff on college campus antics (one of the panelists is in college at the moment), possible election unrest, Game of Thrones v. Monty Python and The Holy Grail, the problem with liking Hitler's generals, the greatest Faye Dunaway story you have ever heard, ABC's Dr. Odyssey, who would win a Harris against Trump IQ test, and Rob makes a very mainstream recommendation.
--------
1:24:44
Jihad Me At Hello
Welcome to the new GLoP -- the one where Rob is back in school. Yes, we talk a lot about that, took some questions from GLoP fans on X, ruminated on The Munsters, Hamilton, bad dreams, appropriate uses for the National Cathedral, Taxi Driver, Robert Downey Jr.'s career, the most overrated novel, and other assorted topics having nothing to do with each other. In other words, a typical GLoP.
--------
1:15:38
Great Content for Chik-fil-A
We’ve got DNC Rank Punditry®, we've got star encounters, we've got bad boss stories, we've got Minnesota accents, we've got Rob's Burisma collection, we've got House of The Dragon, Silicon Valley, and for Pete's sake -- mind your own damn business.
--------
1:25:51
More Society & Culture podcastsMore Society & Culture podcasts
The Dispatch's Jonah Goldberg, Ricochet's Rob Long, and Commentary's John Podhoretz discuss culture and politics.Listen to GLoP Culture, along with more than 40 other original podcasts, at Ricochet.com. No paid subscription required.