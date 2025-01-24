Jihad Me At Hello

Welcome to the new GLoP -- the one where Rob is back in school. Yes, we talk a lot about that, took some questions from GLoP fans on X, ruminated on The Munsters, Hamilton, bad dreams, appropriate uses for the National Cathedral, Taxi Driver, Robert Downey Jr.'s career, the most overrated novel, and other assorted topics having nothing to do with each other. In other words, a typical GLoP.