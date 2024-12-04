2. Be Who You Came to Be with Guest Tara Renze: Author, Keynote Speaker, & EQ Expert

In this episode of The Girlfriend's Guide to Midlife podcast, I'm thrilled to have Tara Renze as my inaugural guest! We dive into our decade-long friendship that began in network marketing, and I share how Tara's authenticity and vulnerability have always inspired me. We explore her powerful 'Be Who You Came to Be' message, which encourages women in midlife to embrace change and pursue their passions despite fears and societal expectations. We also discuss the challenges and joys of balancing motherhood and career shifts, the role of mental fitness and emotional intelligence, and the transformative power of staying active. This episode is full of valuable insights and practical advice for anyone looking to live a more fulfilled and authentic life. Join us for an inspiring conversation that will motivate you to take that next bold step!