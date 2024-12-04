2. Be Who You Came to Be with Guest Tara Renze: Author, Keynote Speaker, & EQ Expert
In this episode of The Girlfriend’s Guide to Midlife podcast, I'm thrilled to have Tara Renze as my inaugural guest! We dive into our decade-long friendship that began in network marketing, and I share how Tara's authenticity and vulnerability have always inspired me. We explore her powerful 'Be Who You Came to Be' message, which encourages women in midlife to embrace change and pursue their passions despite fears and societal expectations. We also discuss the challenges and joys of balancing motherhood and career shifts, the role of mental fitness and emotional intelligence, and the transformative power of staying active.
This episode is full of valuable insights and practical advice for anyone looking to live a more fulfilled and authentic life. Join us for an inspiring conversation that will motivate you to take that next bold step!
1. Thriving in Midlife: Creating Community, Embracing Change, & Starting Your Day with a Morning Routine
In this debut episode of the Girlfriend’s Guide to Midlife Podcast, I excitedly introduce my vision for a heartfelt, interview-style podcast featuring incredible women. But first I wanted to start with a solo episode to reflect on a recent dinner with my long-term girlfriends, discussing bodies, midlife changes, and the unique journeys we've shared together over the years. Inspired by our candid conversations, this podcast aims to foster a community where women can share, feel supported, and leave judgment at the door. I share personal stories, a bit of inspiration for the upcoming year, and practical advice on establishing a morning routine that works for you. Join us on social media to continue the conversation and let's embark on this empowering journey together.
Welcome to the Girlfriend's Guide to Midlife Podcast
Welcome to the Girlfriend's Guide to Midlife podcast! I'm Cathy Matthynssens, a wife, mom, realtor, and counselor from Colorado Springs, embracing what I call a midlife awakening. Join me as we navigate the challenges and joys of midlife—think weight, hormones, relationships, finances, spirituality, and rediscovering purpose. Together, we’ll share stories, wisdom, and inspiration to make this season our best yet. Let’s thrive in midlife!
Welcome to Girlfriend’s Guide to Midlife—your go-to podcast for real talk, real stories, and real inspiration. Think of this as a heart-to-heart with your best girlfriends, where we dive into everything midlife throws our way—from weight struggles and hormone rollercoasters to navigating divorce, rediscovering purpose, and even getting back into the dating scene. Who better to learn from than our girlfriends? Each week, we bring you heartfelt conversations with real women who’ve faced adversity, shown resilience, and found the strength to thrive. Whether you’re approaching midlife, knee-deep in it, or coming out on the other side, this podcast is for you.
I’m your host, Cathy Matthynssens, wife of 22 years to Marcus, mom to Logan and Colin, dog mom, a full time realtor in my hometown of Colorado Springs, a counselor, friend to many, sister, daughter, and the list goes on. I am 47 years young and in the thick of navigating all the changes that come with midlife.
Together, we’ll tackle topics like:
💼 Reinventing yourself at any age
💡 Finding purpose and passion
💰 Financial advice
👩❤️👩 Parenting adult children (and surviving empty nests!)
💄 Aging gracefully with beauty tips and self-care hacks
🌀 Managing midlife changes like hormone imbalances and health challenges
Through inspiring stories and actionable insights, you’ll gain the wisdom, confidence, and tools to navigate this transformative stage with vitality. Whether you’re chasing big dreams, seeking balance, or just figuring out “what’s next,” we’ve got you covered!
👭 Let’s talk about it! Join our supportive community at www.facebook.com/groups/girlfriendsmidlifepodcast and follow us on Instagram and TikTok at @girlfriendsmidlifepodcast.
✨ Don’t forget to hit subscribe and leave us a review on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you listen. Your feedback helps more women just like you find us—and ensures we bring you the conversations you crave.
Ready to embrace midlife with confidence, purpose, and a whole lot of fun? Press play and let’s talk about! 🎙️💕