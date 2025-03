Keia and Jade are two happy and hard working (Blackity) Black Women who are just trying to learn how to adult, for real. Join us each week for Kitchen TableT...

Jade and Keia revisit the modern day episode of SchoolHouse Rock brought to us by Kendrick Lamar’s at Super Bowl LIX. Happy Black History Month!--- Support Resources: linktr.ee/gettingrown---Our Favorite Fact Checking Resourceshttps://www.factcheck.org/https://www.snopes.com/https://www.politifact.com/https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/fact-checker/https://www.npr.org/sections/politics-fact-check---Support Dreaontv’s Journey to Recovery hereSupport the show:https://gettingrown.co/shophttps://www.patreon.com/gettingrownEmail: [email protected] : @GettinGrownPod

Jade and Keia meet in studio to discuss and celebrate family and how our understandings of family have evolved as we age. We’re celebrating community and connection all Black History Year at the kitchen table.Thank y’all being apart of our family. We love y’all.---Support Resources: linktr.ee/gettingrown---Our Favorite Fact Checking Resourceshttps://www.factcheck.org/https://www.snopes.com/https://www.politifact.com/https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/fact-checker/https://www.npr.org/sections/politics-fact-check---Support Dreaontv’s Journey to Recovery here.---Support the show:https://gettingrown.co/shophttps://www.patreon.com/gettingrownEmail: [email protected] : @GettinGrownPod

Jade and Keia continue to celebrate Black History Year with Toya from Harlem. Sit with us for a dynamic discussion of the value of learning and knowing our history.---Learn more about Toya from HarlemWebsite: https://www.toyafromharlem.com/Instagram:@Toyafromharlem YouTube: YouTube.com/toyafromharlemPodcast: @thatwasntinmytextbookToya's FREE guide to Black Owned Cafes in NYC: https://toyafromharlem.myflodesk.com/freebie---Support Resources: linktr.ee/gettingrown---Our Favorite Fact Checking Resources https://www.factcheck.org/https://www.snopes.com/https://www.politifact.com/https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/fact-checker/https://www.npr.org/sections/politics-fact-check---Support Dreaontv’s Journey to Recovery here---Support the show:https://gettingrown.co/shophttps://www.patreon.com/gettingrownEmail: [email protected] : @GettinGrownPod

Jade and Keia continue the celebration of the Black History Year and Women’s History Month with a conversation with CEO of the Museum of Pop Culture (MOPOP) Michele Y. Smith. Sit with us.---Learn More About Michele and MOPOPMOPOP Website: https://www.mopop.org/Michele's linked LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/micheleysmith/Instagram: @mopopseattle@chelediva ---Support Resources: linktr.ee/gettingrown---Our Favorite Fact Checking Resourceshttps://www.factcheck.org/https://www.snopes.com/https://www.politifact.com/https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/fact-checker/https://www.npr.org/sections/politics-fact-check---Support Dreaontv’s Journey to Recovery here---Support the show:https://gettingrown.co/shophttps://www.patreon.com/gettingrownEmail: [email protected] : @GettinGrownPod

A big welcome back to Gettin Grown’s Resident OB/GYN Dr. Wendy Goodall McDonald, to the kitchen table as we continue our celebration of Women’s History Month with a roundtable on all things twatty bird. ---Follow All Things Dr. Wendy Website: DrEveryWoman.comPractice: Women's Health Consulting, IL, LLC Blog: The Gyneco-bLogicInstagram: @dreverywoman---Support the show:https://gettingrown.co/shophttps://www.patreon.com/gettingrownEmail: [email protected] : @GettinGrownPod

About Gettin' Grown

Keia and Jade are two happy and hard working (Blackity) Black Women who are just trying to learn how to adult, for real. Join us each week for Kitchen TableTalk, Petty Peeves and Lessons in Black Women Self Care, as we try to figure out life as 30-somethings.