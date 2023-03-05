The future. It’s exciting; it’s discomforting. We don’t know what’s happening next— in the next four minutes on Twitter or in the next four years of democracy. ... More
Slack’s New CEO Wants You to Stop Slacking
Gideon Lichfield and Lauren Goode interview Lidiane Jones, the CEO of Slack, about how to disconnect from your job when the future of work is increasingly always-on… thanks to things like Slack.
5/3/2023
34:43
Don’t Worry, It Gets Worse
This week, Gideon and Lauren are joined by someone whose full-time job was to predict the future. Noah Raford spent nearly 15 years working as the UAE’s chief futurist, where he advised the government on how to prepare for all sorts of futuristic challenges, from pandemics to global warming. His advice? Get comfortable with discomfort.
4/26/2023
36:12
A Mortgage For Your Sandwich
Gideon Lichfield and Lauren Goode talk to Max Levchin, the CEO of the Buy Now Pay Later company Affirm, about the future of paying for things. But they also discuss the perils and pitfalls of socialism, biohacking, and so much more.
4/19/2023
37:50
The Troubled City by the Bay with SF Mayor London Breed
Gideon Lichfield and Lauren Goode talk to the Mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, about how she plans to address the city’s problems, from homelessness to crime to abandoned downtowns, and how the changes she's proposing could shape not just San Francisco, but the cities of the future.
4/12/2023
40:14
Have a Nice Future is a new podcast from WIRED, where each week, Wired's Editor-in-Chief Gideon Lichfield and Senior Writer Lauren Goode speak with the top technologists, thinkers, and creators who are shaping this future we're racing into. Every episode, we'll ask each guest—and ourselves—the same question: Is this the future we want? And if not, where do we go from here?