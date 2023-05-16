Episode 111: U.S. Open Preview with Max Homa

An exciting Monday episode as Max Homa returns to the podcast to preview a golf course he knows oh so well. Max and Shane talk about the two-week break before the third major of the year for Homa and then dive deep into Los Angeles Country Club. Max, who held the course record at LACC for nearly eight years, talks about that record-breaking 61 in the 2013 Pac-12 Championship, what he remembered about the day, and plenty more. After that the two dive into the golf course and chat about what makes LACC both wonderful and difficult. A huge thanks to Max for taking some time to chat about the course and to help get everyone pumped up for what is expected to be an awesome U.S. Open. Also, a note; this was recorded before the news broke of the PGA Tour/LIV/PIF announcement, so the subject wasn't avoided, it was unknown at the time. _____ The Fried Egg LACC Preview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcIcBilkJ9k The new PING Proving Grounds Podcast is right here: https://omny.fm/shows/ping-proving-grounds/playlists/podcast Bacon's Breakfast Blend with Good Walk Coffee Company: https://goodwalkcoffee.com/bacon The Golfer's Zoo: https://www.back9press.com/baconSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.