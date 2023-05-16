Hosted by broadcaster Shane Bacon, Get a Grip is a golf-centric podcast making light of a rather stuffy sport with legitimate insight into the game. It’s ... More
Episode 111: U.S. Open Preview with Max Homa
An exciting Monday episode as Max Homa returns to the podcast to preview a golf course he knows oh so well. Max and Shane talk about the two-week break before the third major of the year for Homa and then dive deep into Los Angeles Country Club.
Max, who held the course record at LACC for nearly eight years, talks about that record-breaking 61 in the 2013 Pac-12 Championship, what he remembered about the day, and plenty more.
After that the two dive into the golf course and chat about what makes LACC both wonderful and difficult.
A huge thanks to Max for taking some time to chat about the course and to help get everyone pumped up for what is expected to be an awesome U.S. Open.
Also, a note; this was recorded before the news broke of the PGA Tour/LIV/PIF announcement, so the subject wasn't avoided, it was unknown at the time.
_____
The Fried Egg LACC Preview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcIcBilkJ9k
The new PING Proving Grounds Podcast is right here: https://omny.fm/shows/ping-proving-grounds/playlists/podcast
Bacon's Breakfast Blend with Good Walk Coffee Company: https://goodwalkcoffee.com/bacon
The Golfer's Zoo: https://www.back9press.com/bacon
6/12/2023
59:33
Episode 110: Talking Golf with Reggie Bush
On this week's Get a Grip, Shane opens with his thoughts on the exceptional Rose Zhang and her victory on Sunday. Then, one of the most exciting athletes of the last 25 years, Reggie Bush, jumps on the pod to talk about his journey to golf, his obsession with getting better, and what he wants to do to help more kids that have similar upbringings to his get into the game.
The two also talk about what makes an athlete electrifying, when Reggie realized he was different than the rest of those playing sports and who his favorite golfer is to watch play.
A huge thanks to Reggie for jumping on this week and chatting.
_____
The new PING Proving Grounds Podcast is right here: https://omny.fm/shows/ping-proving-grounds/playlists/podcast
Bacon's Breakfast Blend with Good Walk Coffee Company: https://goodwalkcoffee.com/bacon
The Golfer's Zoo: https://www.back9press.com/bacon
6/6/2023
40:55
Episode 109: A golf trip to Pinehurst with Joel Klatt
Fresh off a great trip down to the Pinehurst area, Shane chats with his buddy and Fox Sports college football expert (genius??) Joel Klatt about the time spent in North Carolina.
Shane and Joel break down the dos and don'ts of a Pinehurst trip, where to play, how much fun they had on #8, #4, and #2, and the proper way to experience Tobacco Road.
They also give some love to the Talamore Resort and Villas where the group stayed and spent way too much time out on the putting green at night.
A big shoutout to our good pals Martin, Phil, and Shane for the help setting up the trip, and a huge thanks to everyone in the Pinehurst area for their amazing hospitality. Pinehurst is a must-visit if you like golf and it's a place that exceeds expectations. 10/10.
Make sure to give the Home of American Golf a follow on Instagram at @homeofamericangolf and on Twitter at @homeofusagolf.
_______
Check out the new PING Proving Grounds Podcast: https://omny.fm/shows/ping-proving-grounds/playlists/podcast
Bacon's Breakfast Blend with Good Walk Coffee Company: https://goodwalkcoffee.com/bacon
The Golfer's Zoo: https://www.back9press.com/bacon
5/31/2023
1:30:00
Episode 108: Some PGA Champ. thoughts + A New Podcast!
What a week it was at Oak Hill, and Shane opens the show talking about how impressed he was with Brooks Koepka and the Michael Block phenomenon.
After that, Shane chats with his new podcast co-host, Marty Jertson, about their new venture with the PING Proving Grounds Podcast (subscribe to it!). The two chat about Marty's journey through golf and how he became one of the most influential figures in club design.
A big thanks to Marty for his time and make sure to subscribe to the new PING Proving Grounds Podcast right here: https://omny.fm/shows/ping-proving-grounds/playlists/podcast
____________
Bacon's Breakfast Blend with Good Walk Coffee Company: https://goodwalkcoffee.com/bacon
The Golfer's Zoo: https://www.back9press.com/bacon
5/26/2023
43:42
Episode 107: Is the PGA Championship the most exciting major in golf with Kyle Porter
It's easy to view the PGA Championship as the "other" major championship. The Masters is The Masters, the U.S. Open is the toughest test in golf and typically humbles the best in the world and the Open is the lone international major with a ton of history and a unique rota of courses.
But the PGA? The PGA Championship produces drama. A ton of drama. CBS Sports' Kyle Porter jumps on the pod to discuss this, ranks his five favorite majors of the last 13 years and plenty more (prepare for a lot of random sports references!).
A big thanks to Kyle for his time and a reminder to make sure and subscribe to his newsletter right here: https://www.anormalsport.com/newsletter
_______
Bacon's Breakfast Blend with Good Walk Coffee Company: https://goodwalkcoffee.com/bacon
The Golfer's Zoo: https://www.back9press.com/bacon
The Fried Egg video of Oak Hill: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Yr3CPafUYA&t=12s
