Generative Now | AI Builders on Creating the Future

Bill Dally: NVIDIA’s Evolution and Revolution of AI and Computing (Encore)

Inspired by NVIDIA’s announcements at CES, we are looking back at one of our favorite episodes. The explosion of generative AI-powered technologies has forever changed the tech landscape. But the path to the current AI revolution was paved by many breakthroughs. Bill Dally had a hand in quite a few of them. In this week’s episode of Generative Now, we are revisiting a conversation Lightspeed Partner and host Michael Mignano had with Bill Dally, NVIDIA's Chief Scientist and Senior Vice President for Research, whose nearly four-decade long career spans from experiments with neural networks in the 1980s to leading NVIDIA's groundbreaking research. He discusses the work at NVIDIA in advancing GPU technology, as well as the shift towards generative AI. Michael and Bill also explore the challenges of keeping up with rapid advancements in AI, the future implications for the industry, and advice for aspiring engineers. Bill Dally joined NVIDIA in January 2009 as chief scientist, after spending 12 years at Stanford University, where he was chairman of the computer science department. He has published over 250 papers, holds over 120 issued patents, and is an author of four textbooks. Bill received a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Tech, a master’s in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from CalTech. Episode Chapters (00:00) Introduction (00:22) Bill Dally's Journey from Neural Networks to NVIDIA (01:39) The Evolution of AI and Computing: A Personal Account (05:48) The AI Revolution: Expectations vs. Reality (08:58) Inside NVIDIA: The Role of Chief Scientist and the Power of Research (11:30) Exploring the Frontiers of Generative AI and Research (15:24) AI’s Role in the Future of Autonomous Vehicles (21:54) The Impact of AI on Chip Design and Efficiency (26:56) Building NVIDIA's Elite Research Team (37:01) Anticipating the Future: Advice for the Next Generation (40:59) Closing Thoughts Stay in touch: www.lsvp.com X: https://twitter.com/lightspeedvp LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lightspeed-venture-partners/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lightspeedventurepartners/ Subscribe on your favorite podcast app: generativenow.co The content here does not constitute tax, legal, business or investment advice or an offer to provide such advice, should not be construed as advocating the purchase or sale of any security or investment or a recommendation of any company, and is not an offer, or solicitation of an offer, for the purchase or sale of any security or investment product. For more details please see lsvp.com/legal.