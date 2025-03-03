Powered by RND
Gems with Miles and Julian
Gems with Miles and Julian

Julian Shapiro-Barnum and Miles
Comedy

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  1: Welcome to Gems!
    Welcome to the inaugural episode of Gems with Miles and Julian. In this episode, Miles and Julian introduce their new podcast and talk all things time capsules, birds, and area 51. They give advice and discuss silver linings.
    --------  
    27:11
  Gems with Miles and Julian Teaser
    Gems with Miles and Julian is a charming and insightful podcast that pairs the brilliant, ever-surprising 7-year-old Miles with Julian Shapiro-Barnum, the comedian and creator of Recess Therapy and Celebrity Substitute. Together, they co-host and interview a variety of artists and creators, fueled by the sweet and wacky questions only Miles' 7-year-old mind can conjure. Each guest adds a heartfelt "gem" to a time capsule that Miles will open when he turns 18. The result is a delightful blend of humor, wisdom, and heart that's impossible to resist.
    --------  
    0:14

About Gems with Miles and Julian

Gems with Miles and Julian is an irresistibly charming, insightful, and delightful podcast that pairs the brilliant, always-surprising 7-year-old Miles with Julian Shapiro-Barnum, the comedian and creator of the hit show Recess Therapy and Celebrity Substitute. Miles leads in-depth conversations inspired by all the sweet and wacky questions his 7-year-old brain conjures up. Each guest adds a heartfelt "gem" to Miles' time capsule that he will open when he turns 18. 
