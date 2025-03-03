Welcome to the inaugural episode of Gems with Miles and Julian. In this episode, Miles and Julian introduce their new podcast and talk all things time capsules, birds, and area 51. They give advice and discuss silver linings.
--------
27:11
Gems with Miles and Julian Teaser
Gems with Miles and Julian is a charming and insightful podcast that pairs the brilliant, ever-surprising 7-year-old Miles with Julian Shapiro-Barnum, the comedian and creator of Recess Therapy and Celebrity Substitute. Together, they co-host and interview a variety of artists and creators, fueled by the sweet and wacky questions only Miles’ 7-year-old mind can conjure. Each guest adds a heartfelt “gem” to a time capsule that Miles will open when he turns 18. The result is a delightful blend of humor, wisdom, and heart that’s impossible to resist.
