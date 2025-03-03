Gems with Miles and Julian Teaser

Gems with Miles and Julian is a charming and insightful podcast that pairs the brilliant, ever-surprising 7-year-old Miles with Julian Shapiro-Barnum, the comedian and creator of Recess Therapy and Celebrity Substitute. Together, they co-host and interview a variety of artists and creators, fueled by the sweet and wacky questions only Miles’ 7-year-old mind can conjure. Each guest adds a heartfelt “gem” to a time capsule that Miles will open when he turns 18. The result is a delightful blend of humor, wisdom, and heart that’s impossible to resist.