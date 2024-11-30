Uncommon Tips for Growing Autos That You’ve Never Heard Before! (Garden Talk #156)

In this episode I interview Dave Baker. He has been gardening for 5 years and specializes in growing autoflower plants. He talks all about how he grows his autos in this episode and there are several things that he does that I actually haven't heard of other people doing. So if you're into growing autos, this one's for you. He goes over lighting, nutrients, environment, and so much more.