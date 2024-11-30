Plant Breeding: How To Create Feminized Seeds! (Garden Talk #157)
In this episode I interview Cartier Crops. He has been on the podcast once before, episode #74, where he talked all about plant breeding. We continue the conversation on breeding in this episode, focusing on creating feminized seeds.
1:06:18
Uncommon Tips for Growing Autos That You’ve Never Heard Before! (Garden Talk #156)
In this episode I interview Dave Baker. He has been gardening for 5 years and specializes in growing autoflower plants. He talks all about how he grows his autos in this episode and there are several things that he does that I actually haven't heard of other people doing. So if you're into growing autos, this one's for you. He goes over lighting, nutrients, environment, and so much more.
55:36
Inside the Mind of a Breeder: Unique Plant Breeding Techniques Revealed! (Garden Talk #155)
In this episode I interview Skit P. He has been gardening for 10 years and is also a breeder. He talks all about how he does his breeding in this episode. Everything from the types of breeding he does, what he looks for in male and female plants, how he grows the plants when breeding, and more.
45:53
These Plant Pathogens Can Completely Destroy Your Garden! (Garden Talk #154)
In this episode I interview Jackson Farmer, also know as, Farmer Freeman. He has been gardening for 16 years and has a Bachelors and Masters in Biology from American University. He grows a variety of plants and owns a company that specializes in plant testing, such as DNA sex testing and testing for pathogens. He talks all about various types of plant pathogens, their symptoms, how to test for them, and how to combat them - if possible.
50:05
Zero Waste Gardening: The Power of a Closed-Loop System! (Garden Talk #153)
In this episode I interview Alexandria aka Queen of the Sun Grown. She has been on the podcast twice before, episodes 30 & 82, and she's back again this time to talk about closed-loop gardening. She talks about things such as composting, ecological gardening, utilizing animals, IPM, and many other things that relate to creating and working in a closed-loop system.