Ep 1 - Mennonite Action's Origin Story (Adam Ramer & Nick Martin)

We are stoked to share our very first episode! We interview the co-founders of Mennonite Action, Nick Martin and Adam Ramer. They share their personal journeys into activism, the importance of faith in their work, and the need for collective action against rising Christian nationalism. They also highlight the interconnectedness of various social justice issues and the role of Mennonites in challenging oppressive narratives. Joanna also explains the origins of our show's name, from a quote from Dr. Vincent Harding. We also reflect on the ceasefire and the Anabaptist Community Bible. To sign Mennonite Action’s pledge, donate, or sign up for our Email list visit www.mennoniteaction.org. Buy “The Movement Makes Us Human” by Joanna Lawrence Shenk here: https://wipfandstock.com/9781532635298/the-movement-makes-us-human/ Buy the Anabaptist Community Bible here: https://www.mennomedia.org/9781513814599/anabaptist-community-bible/ Huge thank you to the incredible Jewish recording artist, Batya Levine for the use of their song “We Rise” as our theme song. The beautiful logo is by Jesse Bergen. Front Light is edited by Ken Ogasawara and Christen Kong and produced by Jonny Rashid, Joanna Lawrence Shenk, and Nick Martin. Thank you all for listening and sharing.