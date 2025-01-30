Powered by RND
From Zero: A Conversation with Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong
From Zero: A Conversation with Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong

Podcast From Zero: A Conversation with Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong
Just a few weeks before the reveal, Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong sat down to discuss what life has been like for the both of them while trying to keep Linki...
  • From Zero: A Conversation With Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong, Part 2
    In a follow-up to their one-on-one conversation before the September reveal, Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong discuss everything that has happened over the past four months, including the release of their new album From Zero, the world tour, and more.
    50:54
  • From Zero: A Conversation with Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong
    Just a few weeks before the reveal, Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong sat down to discuss what life has been like for the both of them while trying to keep Linkin Park’s return a secret, Emily joining the band, and the creative process behind their new album From Zero. Linkin Park’s new album ‘From Zero’ is out November 15. Pre-order now at LinkinPark.com.
    1:09:44

About From Zero: A Conversation with Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong

