From Zero: A Conversation with Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong

Just a few weeks before the reveal, Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong sat down to discuss what life has been like for the both of them while trying to keep Linkin Park’s return a secret, Emily joining the band, and the creative process behind their new album From Zero. Linkin Park’s new album ‘From Zero’ is out November 15. Pre-order now at LinkinPark.com.