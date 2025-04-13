March 23, 2025 ~ Drew Hernandez discusses his unconventional path into the military, driven by a desire for his mother’s approval. Despite initial regrets, he served in both the reserves and active duty as a military police officer. Hernandez shares candidly about his struggles during basic training. He also talks about his later reliance on alcohol as a coping mechanism after his deployment to Iraq during the U.S. invasion.

March 30, 2025 ~ Jason Alexander joins the show to discuss his challenging childhood, marked by instability and hardship, leading him to seek structure and purpose in the Army. His early life experiences instilled adaptability and resilience, which proved beneficial in his military career.

April 13, 2025 ~ Ricky Derring joins the show to discuss how his military background shaped his values of service and commitment. Raised by a veteran grandfather, he joined the army at 17, becoming a Ranger and Green Beret.

About From Glory Days: Veterans Edition

“From Glory Days: Veterans Edition” brings together former military service members, special forces, and medal honorees to share their personal stories of struggle and success. Learn the path that each of these brave men and women have taken to overcome the challenges of transitioning from military service to a fulfilled life of peace and significance. Veterans … be empowered with the tips you need to be your own best advocate! Hear “From Glory Days: Veterans Edition” Sundays at 6 a.m. on 760 WJR or listen on-demand and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.