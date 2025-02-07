After sharing over 150 Friday Feature Artist interviews with you over YouTube, we’re excited to bring you another way to connect with top mixed media fiber artists!Each week, we explore their stories, inspirations, and techniques from artists around the world.Whether you're an artist, craft enthusiast, or simply love fibre art, join us for an exclusive glimpse into the creative world— straight from the artists themselves!

In this episode, we sit down with Amanda Cobbett, an award-winning textile artist whose stunning embroidered sculptures bring the intricate textures of nature to life. From delicate fungi to organic bark formations, Amanda’s work blurs the line between scientific observation and creative craft. If you’ve ever felt tempted to try your hand at free-hand embroidery, been mesmerised by the beauty of fungi (or just wondered how someone could embroider a toadstool so convincingly it might start sprouting spores), this episode’s for you.

About Friday Feature Artists

Following the success of our popular Friday Feature Artist interviews on YouTube, we’re excited to bring you another way to meet your favourite mixed media artists! Each week, we sit down with some of the world’s most talented and successful artists and share the stories that have influenced their creative journeys. From their earliest experiments to their most impactful works, you’ll discover the processes and philosophies that have shaped their art. Whether you’re a practicing artist, a craft enthusiast, or simply captivated by the beauty of mixed media art, we invite you to join us on this exclusive peek inside the world of our amazing feature artists. Tune in to inspire your imagination, connect with our global artist community, and enjoy some darn good art banter.