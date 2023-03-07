Welcome to the Fresh Life Church podcast! We are a church led by Pastor Levi and Jennie Lusko and exist to see those stranded in sin find life and liberty in Ch...
Praying Bold Prayers
Phil Wickham shares acoustics songs and a sermon on praying bold prayers with principles from his new devotional On Our Knees: 40 Days to Living Boldly in Prayer. In a conversation with Pastor Levi Lusko, they discuss praying in trials, praying for healing, praying when you’re afraid, being in conversation with God, and waiting on God to speak to you.
7/24/2023
1:00:34
The Ten Coins of Marriage
Have you heard from Heaven a calling for your marriage? It’s not a one-size-fits-all. God has a plan cut out just for you! With principles from the Marriage Devotional and themes from The Last Supper on the Moon, Pastor Levi highlights ten attributes that will keep your marriage strong, why it’s essential to hold onto them, and how to pick them up if any have been dropped.
7/17/2023
58:24
How to Live with Peace & Purpose Instead of Stress & Burnout
The only way to be worried about everything is to pray about nothing. Learn the power of the prayer cycle–asking, watching, waiting, repeating–and discover that prayer works, it's not as complicated as we often make it, and it's how to connect with God...just like He's always wanted.
7/10/2023
43:26
The Courage You Need To Live The Life God Wants For You
You were made for more than a life of holy discontent--more than the frustrating sense of sitting on the sidelines of your own life's purpose. The enemy comes to discourage and breed hopelessness by feeding you lies, but we’re learning to follow God's call with hearts fully alive, lives fully engaged, and the courage needed for both.
7/3/2023
45:01
The Pressure Is Not The Problem
Pressure is inevitable–current, future, professional, relational, and on and on. Looking at Hebrews 11, we’re learning what to do about the pressures we face, how to navigate through them, and how to perform well under them.
Welcome to the Fresh Life Church podcast! We are a church led by Pastor Levi and Jennie Lusko and exist to see those stranded in sin find life and liberty in Christ. For more information visit freshlife.church or download our app.