Monique Koven
Monique Koven is a Certified Trauma Recovery Coach and worked as a Social Worker for over 25 Years. As a survivor herself, she features conversations with Traum... More

Available Episodes

  • Adult Children Of Emotionally Immature Parents - With Dr Lindsay C. Gibson
    Today I am sharing a video episode to watch or listen to. Dr. Lindsay Gibson joins us on the podcast to discuss “Emotionally Immature Parents”. Dr. Gibson has been a psychologist for over thirty years, working in both public and private practice. In the past, she has served as an adjunct assistant professor in Clinical Psychology, teaching doctoral students clinical theory and psychotherapeutic techniques. Dr. Gibson is the author of four books: Who You Were Meant to Be, Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents, Recovering from Emotionally Immature Parents and Self-Care for Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents: Honor Your Emotions, Nurture Your Self & Live With Confidence. Lindsay’s book “ Adult Children Of Emotionally Immature Parents” prompted me to reach out to her to ask her more. YouTube video https://youtu.be/FCN6u2Cb0Uw ***Note *** I will be taking some time away. I have some great guests conversations lined up for when we resume. Take good care everyone!
    5/19/2023
    51:55
  • Speaking Truth To Power with Rosie McMahan
    I had the absolute honor and pleasure of talking with author,counsellor, educator, activist and childhood sexual abuse survivor Rosie McMahan. I decided to share this one via video (available through spotify platform & youtube). Rosie is the author of Fortunate Daughter: A Memoir of Reconciliation. Rosie and her family were one of the first families to work with renowned Trauma expert and psychiatrist Dr. Judith Herman and therapist Emily Schatzow in the 1970's. Dr. Judith Herman understood the need for survivors to take back their power and speak their truth about the impact of the abuse. With their guidance and support Rosie participated in family confrontation and disclosure where she gave her "Victim Statement." Listen as we discuss her memoir and questions around disclosure, empowerment and healing. About the book: Fortunate Daughter: A Memoir of Reconciliation. Though the book begins as an all-too-common story of childhood sexual abuse, it gradually becomes a rare story of how one person heals from that early trauma. In this intimate first-person narrative, McMahan offers the reader a portrait of misery, abuse, and hurt, followed by the difficult and painful task of healing.  It’s a journey that, in the end, reveals the complicated and nuanced venture of true reconciliation and the freedom that comes along with it. Fortunate Daughter: A Memoir of Reconciliation is a first prize winner in the 2021 Chanticleer International Journey Book Awards. First, a daughter, sister, wife, and mother, McMahan identifies as an irreverent and opinionated white cisgendered woman, who is also a survivor, a feminist, writer, educator, counselor, attending Quaker, community activist, and avid botanical enthusiast. Her poetry has been published in several journals. She works at MA Mentoring Partnership and owns and operates Optimistic Options, a private practice rooted in trauma informed care and restorative justice principles. Learn more about her book Purchase Here Rosie's website optimistic-options.com Rosie's Podcast:  Heart2Heart Listen to conversation with Dr. Judith Herman and Emily Schatzow, the two clinicians that worked with Rosie and her family. Hear what they have to say on the topic of breaking secrecy.
    5/6/2023
    45:47
  • Caring For Aging Parents Who Did Not Care For You With Dr. Tamara McClintock Greenberg
    On today's episode I welcome back psychologist and author Dr. Tamara McClintock Greenberg. The complexities of caregiving through illness, aging and the end of life issues is extremely challenging when there is a history of trauma/abuse/neglect by a parent in the family. This is a huge topic and one we will only cover very briefly. Dr. Greenberg offers ideas to help you think things through when it comes to determining your capacity & involvement. Dr. Greenberg's books: https://www.tamara-greenberg.com/media-books/ Her website:https://www.tamara-greenberg.com/ Monique's website: https://www.thehealingtraumapodcast.com/
    4/28/2023
    31:04
  • Self-Compassion With Dr. Kristin Neff
    In this episode I’m releasing an episode from 2021 with author, teacher, speaker and researcher Dr. Kristin Neff. In our conversation, Kristin explains what self- compassion is and how we can balance having both tender and fierce Self-Compassion on our journey of healing from Trauma. You can connect with Kristin www.selfcompassion. Thank you to our sponsor Dr Tamara Mc Clintock Greenberg. https://www.tamara-greenberg.com/ https://a.co/d/0OBIAkF
    4/21/2023
    27:13
  • Trauma-related Dissociation With Kathy Steele
    On today’s episode podcast I am releasing one of the past most listened to episode. Podcast host Monique Koven is talking to trauma expert Kathy Steele about Trauma-Related Dissociation. Kathy Steel is a psychotherapist, consultant, trainer and author. She has co authored numerous books including Coping With Trauma- related Dissociation: Skills For Training Patients and Therapists & Treating Trauma - Related Dissociation. https://www.Kathy-steele.com www.isst-d.org Thank you to sponsor Tyndale House Publishers. Strong Like Water https://aundikolber.com/strong-like-water/?utm_source=healingtrauma&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=stronglikewater&utm_id=stronglikewater Meet with Monique www.thehealingtraumapodcast.com
    4/11/2023
    34:51

About The Healing Trauma Podcast

Monique Koven is a Certified Trauma Recovery Coach and worked as a Social Worker for over 25 Years. As a survivor herself, she features conversations with Trauma experts &amp; survivors to offer hope for the healing journey. www.thehealingtraumapodcast.com Disclaimer:The content on this podcast is not counselling advice nor a substitute for individual therapy. The content is for information purposes only. The information provided is not intended to be used as a replacement for medical and mental health advice. Follow the advice of your licensed mental health professional.
