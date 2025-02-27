Can the Board of Commissioners simply stop development? How is the Board managing residential and commercial growth? And what role does the County's Comprehensive Plan play in our community's future?
Commissioner Laura Semanson and Planning & Community Development Director Tom Brown dive into these crucial topics in the FoCo Unplugged podcast!
--------
15:19
How Forsyth County Invests Finances for a Better Tomorrow
What's the truth about property taxes and how they're invested? How does the County put together an annual budget? And what are the keys to a healthy financial future?
In this podcast episode, Forsyth County CFO Brian Clark discusses:
Where the County's available funds come from and how they are allocated
Why the County's low millage rate is important for property owners
What the impact of House Bill 581 is on our community
--------
35:16
Potential GEMA Grant for Water Treatment Plant Generator - March 11, 2025, BOC Work Session Recap
In this podcast episode, Water & Sewer Director Scott Adams discusses a potential GEMA grant for a robust generator at the water treatment plant, and County Manager David McKee shares progress on the McGinnis Ferry Road widening and the proposed plans for an NHL practice rink in association with the Gathering at South Forsyth.
--------
12:49
Forsyth County Receives Highest Bond Ratings - March 6, 2025, BOC Meeting Recap
Forsyth County has once again received the HIGHEST possible bond rating from all three major rating agencies, one of only four of counties in Georgia to receive this designation!
In this Board of Commissioners meeting recap, Chairman John discusses the recently reaffirmed AAA bond rating, investing with the County’s portion of property taxes, and how the Board works with the community on sketch plats.
--------
13:48
New County Administration Campus - Feb. 25, 2025 Work Session Recap
Why is the County building a new Administration Campus? What are ARPA funds and why is that relevant to this project? And how is the new Administration Campus being funded? County Manager David McKee and Commissioner Kerry Hill highlight these topics and a discussion regarding the new County Administration Campus that occurred during the Board of Commissioner’s Feb. 25, 2025, work session.
The official audio podcast for Forsyth County, Georgia government where you can hear in-depth conversations with County elected officials, leaders and subject matter experts as they highlight the initiatives driving America’s best community to live, work and play!