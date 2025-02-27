How Forsyth County Invests Finances for a Better Tomorrow

What's the truth about property taxes and how they're invested? How does the County put together an annual budget? And what are the keys to a healthy financial future? In this podcast episode, Forsyth County CFO Brian Clark discusses: Where the County's available funds come from and how they are allocated Why the County's low millage rate is important for property owners What the impact of House Bill 581 is on our community