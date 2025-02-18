Open app
ForeCast
Forethought
add
ForeCast is a podcast from Forethought, where we hear from the authors about new research.
More
Technology
Society & Culture
Philosophy
Available Episodes
2 of 2
Intelsat as a Model for International AGI Governance (with Rose Hadshar)
Rose Hadshar discusses ‘Intelsat as a Model for International AGI Governance’, co-authored with Will MacAskill. To see all our published research, visit forethought.org/research.
--------
1:07:19
What is ForeCast?
This is a short trailer for ForeCast, the podcast from Forethought. Full episodes will appear in this feed.
--------
0:58
About ForeCast
ForeCast is a podcast from Forethought, where we hear from the authors about new research.
