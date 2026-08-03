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For the People

For the People
GovernmentSociety & Culture
For the People
Latest episode

719 episodes

  • For the People

    APEX Community Care

    08/03/2026 | 14 mins.
    This segment introduces a representative from APEX Community Care - a nonprofit working across several western Connecticut communities advocating for and providing services to people living with HIV/AIDS, mental health and substance use disorders. Find out how APEX is actively promoting education and prevention, while supporting clients' families and loved ones.
  • For the People

    The Connecticut Project

    08/03/2026 | 16 mins.
    Hear from a childhood education expert from The Connecticut Project, which just released findings from the fourth CT RAPID Survey collaboration focusing on early literacy and early relational health. Learn how community members  are participating in daily reading and bonding with their young children, and the challenges some of them face.
  • For the People

    The UnGroup Society

    08/03/2026 | 21 mins.
    For the People recently learned about the UnGroup Society - a forward-thinking, community action network that develops, promotes, and supports collaboration and unity to reduce gun violence for all residents of Waterbury and beyond. So tune in as we talk with the UnGroup Society's leader about the important work they're doing.
  • For the People

    The UnGroup Society - The Connecticut Project - APEX Community Care

    08/02/2026 | 57 mins.
    For the People recently learned about the UnGroup Society - a forward-thinking, community action network that develops, promotes, and supports collaboration and unity to reduce gun violence for all residents of Waterbury and beyond. So tune in as we talk with the UnGroup Society's leader about the important work they're doing.
    Then we'll introduce a childhood education expert from The Connecticut Project, which just released findings from the fourth CT RAPID Survey collaboration focusing on early literacy and early relational health. Learn how community members  are participating in daily reading and bonding with their young children, and the challenges some of them face.
    And we'll close connecting with a representative from APEX Community Care. This nonprofit works across western Connecticut advocating for and providing services to people living with HIV/AIDS, mental health and substance use disorders, actively promoting education and prevention, while supporting their families and loved ones.
  • For the People

    cARTie's New Home

    07/27/2026 | 15 mins.
    For the People is catching up with cARTie - and it will be so much easier now that they've expanded from their rolling gallery and activity bus to their very own brick and mortar location in Westville Village. We'll hear about, and invite you to be part of the entire new line-up of activities cARTie will be offering, so stick around and check it out!
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About For the People
The award-winning 'For the People', produced by John Voket, focuses on issues related to aging, veterans, youth, education, health and human services, public safety, workforce and consumer issues and the environment. Broadcast segments and guests explore concerns facing communities we serve, and detail how individuals and communities may respond to address and/or mitigate those concerns.
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GovernmentSociety & Culture

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