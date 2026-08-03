For the People recently learned about the UnGroup Society - a forward-thinking, community action network that develops, promotes, and supports collaboration and unity to reduce gun violence for all residents of Waterbury and beyond. So tune in as we talk with the UnGroup Society's leader about the important work they're doing.

Then we'll introduce a childhood education expert from The Connecticut Project, which just released findings from the fourth CT RAPID Survey collaboration focusing on early literacy and early relational health. Learn how community members are participating in daily reading and bonding with their young children, and the challenges some of them face.

And we'll close connecting with a representative from APEX Community Care. This nonprofit works across western Connecticut advocating for and providing services to people living with HIV/AIDS, mental health and substance use disorders, actively promoting education and prevention, while supporting their families and loved ones.