For The Culture: The History of Black Music Podcast Series

Radio One's For The Culture Podcast: The History Of Go-Go
Welcome to Radio One’s “For The Culture Podcast: The History of Black Music”. In this episode, join Radio One’s Vic Jagger and DJ Rico as they tell the story of the history of a genre that is the heartbeat of D.C. – Go-Go Music. From Chuck Brown To The Backyard Band. Trouble Funk to E.U. Glenn Close and Beatin’ Yo Feet.
7/7/2021
7/7/2021
58:09
Radio One's For The Culture Podcast: History of Chopped and Screwed Music
Welcome to Radio One's "For The Culture" Podcast: The History of Black Music. In this episode, join Radio One personalities, J-Mac, J-Que and GT Mayne as they take you to the Wild West… To the great state of Texas, Houston to be specific. The trio will chronicle the history of their very own sub-genre of Hip-Hop: Chopped and Screwed.
6/30/2021
21:48
Radio One's For The Culture Podcast: History of Philadelphia Soul Music
Welcome to Radio One’s “For The Culture Podcast: The History of Black Music”. In this episode, Radio One Host and Programmer Jay “Mixin” Dixon along with Tiffany Bacon will take you through the history of Soul Music, specifically in the “Birthplace of America,” Philadelphia, Pa. Learn about Kenneth Gamble, Leon Huff, and Philadelphia International Records. The Jacksons and their Philadelphia ties. The early beginnings of Patti LaBelle, The Roots, Jill Scott, Jazmine Sullivan, and more.
6/23/2021
6/23/2021
1:15:52
Radio One's For The Culture Podcast: The History Of Funk
Welcome to Radio One’s “For The Culture Podcast: The History of Black Music”. It’s time to dust those bell-bottoms off, put on your platform shoes and get ready to pick out your fro because, in this episode, Radio One host Lincoln Ware will take you on a ride to the “Land of Funk. Find out about the beginnings of groups like The Isley Brothers, Con Funk Sun, Slave, and Bootsy Collins Rubber Band!
6/16/2021
6/16/2021
14:25
Radio One's For The Culture Podcast: The History Of Trap Music
Welcome to Radio One’s For The Culture Podcast: The History Of Black Music. In This Episode, Radio One Personality B High and Grammy Award Winning Platinum producer Drumma Boy will tell the uncensored story of the “History Of Trap Music.”
Be sure you like, review, and subscribe for future and previous episodes wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.
Presented to you by Toyota's Rugged and Stylish Trucks.
Welcome to Radio One's For The Culture Podcast: The History Of Black Music. Join us as we take you on a journey through the history of black music from Gospel to GoGo, Trap to Soul music and more through the eyes of those who lived it firsthand at Radio One stations across the nation.