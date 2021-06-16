For The Culture: The History of Black Music Podcast Series

Radio One's For The Culture Podcast: History of Chopped and Screwed Music

Welcome to Radio One's "For The Culture" Podcast: The History of Black Music. In this episode, join Radio One personalities, J-Mac, J-Que and GT Mayne as they take you to the Wild West… To the great state of Texas, Houston to be specific. The trio will chronicle the history of their very own sub-genre of Hip-Hop: Chopped and Screwed.