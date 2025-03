A Tiny Kernel of Loneliness

Deep in the depths of the sea, the Ocean wanders. Until he's drawn towards an unknown light, and the future of the entire world changes. Forever. This Episode is part of the Apollo Pods Creator Showcase. The showcase features 15 indie fantastic fiction creators, and it's all brought to you by Apollo Pods. Apollo is a one stop app for any and all audio fiction! Download the app and discover your next favorite show. Be sure to listen to a conversation featuring me, Tal Minear and Jade Scott all about Kindness in Audio. Dropping tomorrow only on Apollo Pods. Writer, Producer, Sound Designer, Narrator: Morgan Givens Mixing and Mastering: Jayk Cherry