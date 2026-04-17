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First Liberty Live!

First Liberty
Government
First Liberty Live!
Latest episode

129 episodes

  • First Liberty Live!

    The Final Religious Liberty Commission Meeting

    04/17/2026 | 10 mins.
    Watch Kelly Shackelford break down what happened at the last religious liberty commission meeting.
  • First Liberty Live!

    Is Big Tech Silencing Faith & Conservative Voices?

    04/17/2026 | 9 mins.
    A coalition of 16 attorneys general--led by Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird--has formally demanded answers from YouTube over its treatment of politically conservative content creators and channels.

    Today, we are sitting down with General Bird to confront a growing concern facing millions of Americans:

    Is Big Tech working behind the scenes to silence certain voices?
  • First Liberty Live!

    What Really Matters: Faith, Freedom & America’s Founding

    04/17/2026 | 15 mins.
    What did America’s Founders truly believe about faith — and why does it still matter today?

    In his new book, What Really Matters, Tim Goeglein makes a compelling case that the strength of our nation has always been tied to our shared belief in God-given rights.

    This week on First Liberty Live!, we sit down with Tim to discuss why faith was so central to America’s founding, how those principles are being challenged today, and what it will take to preserve them for the next generation.
  • First Liberty Live!

    We Won at the Supreme Court: Why This Case Matters (and What It Changes)

    03/26/2026 | 24 mins.
    Last week, the Supreme Court delivered a historic 9-0 decision that stated the district court was wrong when it dismissed Gabe Olivier’s case without ever hearing its merits.

    This victory is a win for every American’s right to have their day in court when their First Amendment rights have been violated.

    Today, First Liberty’s Kelly Shackelford and Nate Kellum are breaking down the Court’s decision. They will explain what it means not only for Gabe but also for any American who has been denied their day in court.
  • First Liberty Live!

    Testimony of Fired Physician Assistant

    03/20/2026 | 17 mins.
    When Valerie Kloosterman requested a religious accommodation for referring patients for gender-transition drugs or procedures, the University of Michigan Health System not only denied her request - they fired her for making it.

    Hospital officials also attacked her even though she had explained that she couldn’t refer patients for these procedures because they conflicted with her Christian faith.

    Watch Valerie’s testimony from Monday’s Religious Liberty Commission meeting.
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About First Liberty Live!
Every week, First Liberty Institute brings you today’s essential stories straight from the frontlines on the battle for religious freedom.
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