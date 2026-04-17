What did America’s Founders truly believe about faith — and why does it still matter today?



In his new book, What Really Matters, Tim Goeglein makes a compelling case that the strength of our nation has always been tied to our shared belief in God-given rights.



This week on First Liberty Live!, we sit down with Tim to discuss why faith was so central to America’s founding, how those principles are being challenged today, and what it will take to preserve them for the next generation.