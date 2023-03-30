Each Thursday, First Liberty Institute brings you today's Essential Stories - straight from the Frontlines. More
Supreme Court Roundtable – The Faithful Carrier
Last week, we argued at the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of Gerald Groff – our Faithful Carrier. Kelly Shackelford, President CEO and Chief Counsel, and Jeff Mateer, Chief Legal Officer, were in the courtroom when it happened.
Today, they join First Liberty Live! to give exclusive insights on what it’s like inside the courtroom, along with a discussion of the arguments presented in the case.
Watch the Oral Argument
Learn more about this case
4/27/2023
36:55
The Faithful Carrier – Live at the Supreme Court
In this special episode, you’ll hear from guest Jeremy Samek, Senior Counsel with the Independence Law Center & the Pennsylvania Family Institute. He’ll give a preview on what you’ll hear inside the courtroom for the Groff v. DeJoy argument.
Then, we’ll take you inside the Supreme Court to hear all of the proceedings.
Learn more about this case
Watch the post-argument analysis
4/21/2023
2:07:03
FACE Off Against Domestic Terrorism
Heartbeat of Miami is a faith-based pregnancy resource center which helps support women and parents. And for its work? Its’ building has been defaced and spray-painted, its’ annual gala was crashed by vandals, and its’ employees have been harassed.
First Liberty is taking a stand for Heartbeat of Miami and pressing charges against the group behind these attacks: Jane’s Revenge.
This week on First Liberty Live!, Senior Counsel Jeremy Dys breaks down why these actions are so unlawful and what First Liberty is doing to combat these threats.
Learn more about this case
4/13/2023
11:47
Never Give an Inch – A Q&A with Mike Pompeo
Mike Pompeo, former U.S. Secretary of the State and Director of the CIA, is a committed religious freedom advocate and strong man of faith. While he was in office, he fought for freedom across the world.
This week on First Liberty Live!, watch a special Q&A between him and our President, CEO, and Chief Counsel, Kelly Shackelford.
You’ll hear insights from his time in the White House along with special stories you won’t want to miss!
Buy Mike Pompeo's book
4/6/2023
40:05
Faith Under Fire: Appeals Court Argument Insights
First, we took you to the frontlines of our Faith Under Fire case at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Now, we’re breaking down what happened during the argument.
Vice President of Litigation, David Hacker joins the show to unpack the arguments presented and where this case goes next.
Watch the full argument livestream here