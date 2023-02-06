Join Utah’s First Lady Abby Cox and her friends for timely and candid conversations with fascinating people with unique perspectives in an effort to unite...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 93
Stephen LeFevre on World Trade Center Utah's impact throughout the state
In this week's episode, Utah's First Lady Abby Cox is joined by Stephen LeFevre (Chief of Staff, Director of Strategic and Foreign Affairs with World Trade Center Utah) to talk about his passion for international affairs, his experience with attending graduate school in New York City during COVID, and WTC Utah's impact on the state.
We also talk about WTC Utah's focus on making Utah a prominent state globally, how trade missions help Utah businesses grow, and what we can learn from international relations during a trade mission.
Related Links:
WTC Utah: https://www.wtcutah.com/
Show Up: https://www.showuputah.org/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/21/2023
43:27
Trade mission recap, 2023 Special Olympics World Games, and TED Talks with Kirsten Rappleye and Sarah Allred
In this week's episode, Utah's First Lady Abby Cox is joined by Kirsten Rappleye (Director of First Lady’s Initiatives) and Sarah Allred (Deputy Director of First Lady's Initiatives) to talk about the First Lady's recent trade mission to Europe, attending the opening ceremonies for the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, and what our TED Talks would be if we were to give one.
We also talk about this year's Governor's Mansion Artist Awards, a few of our favorite recent service opportunities, and celebrating Bryce Canyon National Park's 100th birthday.
Lastly, we preview our upcoming second annual Show Up For Teachers Conference on July 19, 2023, at the Mountain America Expo Center, the latest regarding the National Governor's Association, and what we've been reading lately.
Related links:
Show Up: https://www.showuputah.org/
Special Olympics: https://www.specialolympics.org/
2023 Show Up for Teacher Conference: https://www.showupforteachers.org/event/742b0a6b-f9cc-4a75-ad86-135e3f15ed85/summary
Show Up for Teachers: https://www.showupforteachers.org/
PBS Utah - Art Elevated: https://www.pbsutah.org/pbs-utah-productions/series/art-elevated-the-governors-mansion-artist-series/
Bryce Canyon: https://www.nps.gov/brca/index.htm
Utah Foster Care: https://utahfostercare.org/
Show Up for Serving: https://www.showuputah.org/service
From Strength to Strength by Arthur Brooks: https://arthurbrooks.com/from-strength-to-strength#:~:text=From%20Strength%20to%20Strength%20is,is%20well%20within%20our%20reach.
Horse by Geraldine Brooks: https://www.goodreads.com/en/book/show/59109077
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver: https://www.goodreads.com/en/book/show/60194162
Red Notice: A True Story of High Finance, Murder, and One Man's Fight for Justice by Bill Browder: https://www.goodreads.com/en/book/show/22609522
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus: https://www.goodreads.com/en/book/show/58065033
Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art by James Nestor: https://www.mrjamesnestor.com/breath-bookSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/29/2023
45:59
Dehenna Davison shares how Levelling Up aims to create equal opportunities throughout the UK
Utah's First Lady Abby Cox is joined by Dehenna Davison (MP for Bishop Auckland & Levelling Up Minister) to talk about learning proper work ethic from her father at an early age in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, how the sudden passing of her father shaped her formative years, and becoming one of the youngest female Members of Parliament (MPs) at twenty-six years old.
We also dive into the dangers of social media organically producing political echo chambers, how Levelling Up is focused on creating opportunities for everyone across the UK, and the need for more youth who are interested in politics to help make positive change.
Then we talk about various ways we can have healthy disagreements to better understand one another and the toll that social media can have on the mental health of our youth.
You can also learn about the amazing work that the World Trade Center Utah is doing to elevate Utah’s global status and international engagement below.
Related Links:
Dehenna's social links: Twitter, Facebook
Levelling Up: https://levellingup.campaign.gov.uk/
World Trade Center Utah: https://www.wtcutah.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/23/2023
48:48
Julie Castle on how Best Friends is changing the future for pets in shelters
Utah's First Lady Abby Cox is joined by Julie Castle (CEO, Best Friends Animal Society) to talk about how rural Utah naturally embodies Utahns with an entrepreneurial spirit and the moment she decided she was going to give up her career in law and politics to move to Kanab and work for Best Friends.
Julie shares what her jobs were while working for Best Friends during her early years there, how Best Friends' is leading the "no-kill" movement, and why Michael Vick's dogfighting operation became a monumental moment in the history of Best Friends.
Then we dive into Best Friends' goal of nationwide no-kill shelters by 2025.
Related Links:
Best Friends Animal Society: https://bestfriends.org/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/8/2023
41:38
Pam Hayes and Jay Francis on reducing bullying with Stand 4 Kind
Utah's First Lady Abby Cox is joined by Pam Hayes (Founder, Stand 4 Kind) and Jay Francis (Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Miller Family Philanthropy) to talk about how Stand 4 Kind is tackling bullying in schools throughout the state, some of the programs involved within the curriculum, and the impact that cyberbullying and social media is having on our students.
Then we talk about how the data on bullying is consistently shifting how Stand 4 Kind approaches individual programs and different ways we can teach our children to be more empathetic and compassionate.
Related Links:
Stand 4 Kind: https://stand4kind.com/
Stand 4 Kind Mobile App: https://forms.monday.com/forms/39c909638e848eec1e73eaac97ef9fca?r=use1See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Join Utah’s First Lady Abby Cox and her friends for timely and candid conversations with fascinating people with unique perspectives in an effort to unite us all through our common humanity. Each week, Abby dives into discussions on topics ranging from education to motherhood to mental health and beyond.
Abby is an outspoken advocate for “getting proximate” with people who have different viewpoints, and using her platform as Utah’s First Lady to combat the empathy crisis our country is facing.
Come along with us as we journey to bring courage, compassion and connection back into our homes and communities... and have a lot of fun along the way! THANK YOU for being our friend.