Julie Castle on how Best Friends is changing the future for pets in shelters

Utah's First Lady Abby Cox is joined by Julie Castle (CEO, Best Friends Animal Society) to talk about how rural Utah naturally embodies Utahns with an entrepreneurial spirit and the moment she decided she was going to give up her career in law and politics to move to Kanab and work for Best Friends. Julie shares what her jobs were while working for Best Friends during her early years there, how Best Friends' is leading the "no-kill" movement, and why Michael Vick's dogfighting operation became a monumental moment in the history of Best Friends. Then we dive into Best Friends' goal of nationwide no-kill shelters by 2025. Related Links: Best Friends Animal Society: https://bestfriends.org/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.