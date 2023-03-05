BookRiot.com co-founder Jeff O'Neal explores the wide bookish world. Interviews, lists, rankings, retrospectives, recommendations, and much more, featuring peop... More
May It Book Knockout Round & the Premiere of “Reading Stories”
Rebecca Schinsky is back to help Jeff figure out what the It book of May will be. And Book Riot editor Erica Ezeifedi comes on to debut a new First Edition segment, Reading Stories.
Discussed in this Episode:
The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks
Chain Gang All Stars by Nana Kwame Ajdei-Brenyah
The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
Traffic by Ben Smith
The Ferryman by Justin Cronin
Homebodies by Tembe Denton-Hurst
The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor
Hey, Hun by Emily Lynn Paulson
Yellowface by R.F. Kuang
Sing Her Down by Ivy Pachoda
5/3/2023
56:29
On ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET, Mathematics & Literature, and Why You Should Care about Nella Larsen
In this episode, Book Riot editors Vanessa Diaz and Kelly Jensen come on to talk about the long legacy of Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret in anticipation of the big new adaptation. Then Jeff talks to Professor Sarah Hart, author of the new book Once Upon a Prime, about the confluence of mathematics and literature. And finally, Professor Erica Williams on Nella Larsen, on the occasion of the new collection of her work: The Complete Fiction of Nella Larsen.
Relevant links!
Are Your There, God? It’s Me, Margaret by Judy Bloom
Once Upon a Prime by Sarah Hart
The Complete Fiction of Nella Larsen
4/19/2023
1:30:09
Choosing the “It” Book of April, Talking Publishing with Yahdon Israel, and Sarah Bakewell on Humanism
In this kick-off episode, Jeff O’Neal plays a game to determine the “it” book of April with Rebecca Schinksy, talks about what it means to put a book into the world with Simon & Schuster Senior Editor Yahdon Israel, and considers humanism with Sarah Bakewell, on the occasion of the publication of her new book, Humanly Possible.
Discussed in this episode:
It Book Knock-Out Contenders
Wonder Boy by Angel Au-Yeung and David Jeans
Camp Zero by Michelle Min Sterling
Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld
You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith
Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane
The Wager by David Grann
Happy Place by Emily Henry
In the Lives of Puppets by T.J. Klune
A Living Remedy by Nicole Chung
House of Cotton by Monica Brashears
Yahdon Israel’s Advance Readers Club
Soil by Camille T Dungy
Humanly Possible by Sarah Bakewell
4/5/2023
1:16:24
Announcing FIRST EDITION: A New Book Riot Podcast
Announcing FIRST EDITION: BookRiot.com co-founder Jeff O'Neal explores the wide bookish world. Interviews, lists, rankings, retrospectives, recommendations, and much more, featuring people who know and love books.
Follow on Instagram @FirstEdPod and Twitter @FirstEdPod.
And also sign up for the free companion newsletter!
