Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to First Edition in the App
Listen to First Edition in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
First Edition

First Edition

Podcast First Edition
Podcast First Edition

First Edition

Book Riot
add
BookRiot.com co-founder Jeff O'Neal explores the wide bookish world. Interviews, lists, rankings, retrospectives, recommendations, and much more, featuring peop... More
ArtsBooksSociety & Culture
BookRiot.com co-founder Jeff O'Neal explores the wide bookish world. Interviews, lists, rankings, retrospectives, recommendations, and much more, featuring peop... More

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • May It Book Knockout Round & the Premiere of “Reading Stories”
    Rebecca Schinsky is back to help Jeff figure out what the It book of May will be. And Book Riot editor Erica Ezeifedi comes on to debut a new First Edition segment, Reading Stories. Check out First Edition on Twitter, on Substack, and on Instagram. And if you have a moment to rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts, please and thank you! This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Discussed in this Episode: The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks Chain Gang All Stars by Nana Kwame Ajdei-Brenyah The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese Traffic by Ben Smith The Ferryman by Justin Cronin Homebodies by Tembe Denton-Hurst The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor Hey, Hun by Emily Lynn Paulson Yellowface by R.F. Kuang Sing Her Down by Ivy Pachoda Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    56:29
  • On ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET, Mathematics & Literature, and Why You Should Care about Nella Larsen
    In this episode, Book Riot editors Vanessa Diaz and Kelly Jensen come on to talk about the long legacy of Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret in anticipation of the big new adaptation. Then Jeff talks to Professor Sarah Hart, author of the new book Once Upon a Prime, about the confluence of mathematics and literature. And finally, Professor Erica Williams on Nella Larsen, on the occasion of the new collection of her work: The Complete Fiction of Nella Larsen. This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Relevant links! Are Your There, God? It’s Me, Margaret by Judy Bloom Once Upon a Prime by Sarah Hart The Complete Fiction of Nella Larsen Check out First Edition on Twitter, on Substack, and on Instagram. And if you have a moment to rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts, please and thank you! And please do email me with feedback here: [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/19/2023
    1:30:09
  • Choosing the “It” Book of April, Talking Publishing with Yahdon Israel, and Sarah Bakewell on Humanism
    In this kick-off episode, Jeff O’Neal plays a game to determine the “it” book of April with Rebecca Schinksy, talks about what it means to put a book into the world with Simon & Schuster Senior Editor Yahdon Israel, and considers humanism with Sarah Bakewell, on the occasion of the publication of her new book, Humanly Possible. This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Discussed in this episode: It Book Knock-Out Contenders Wonder Boy by Angel Au-Yeung and David Jeans Camp Zero by Michelle Min Sterling Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane The Wager by David Grann Happy Place by Emily Henry In the Lives of Puppets by T.J. Klune A Living Remedy by Nicole Chung House of Cotton by Monica Brashears Yahdon Israel’s Advance Readers Club Soil by Camille T Dungy Humanly Possible by Sarah Bakewell First Edition on Instagram First Edition on Twitter First Edition on Substack And please do email me with feedback here: [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/5/2023
    1:16:24
  • Announcing FIRST EDITION: A New Book Riot Podcast
    Announcing FIRST EDITION: BookRiot.com co-founder Jeff O'Neal explores the wide bookish world. Interviews, lists, rankings, retrospectives, recommendations, and much more, featuring people who know and love books. Follow on Instagram @FirstEdPod and Twitter @FirstEdPod. And also sign up for the free companion newsletter! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/17/2023
    0:47

More Arts podcasts

About First Edition

BookRiot.com co-founder Jeff O'Neal explores the wide bookish world. Interviews, lists, rankings, retrospectives, recommendations, and much more, featuring people who know and love books.
Podcast website

Listen to First Edition, Apartment 29A and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

First Edition

First Edition

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

First Edition: Podcasts in Family