Insights for vegetable farmers and market gardeners who earn, or want to earn, a living growing vegetables profitably.
In each episode, I talk with a begin... More
Growing Great Lettuce in the Heat of Summer - The Lettuce Grower Series - Episode 7
Most growers struggle to grow lettuce in the heat of summer. In Episode 7 of The Lettuce Grower Series, Ray shares his advice for growing great greens in the summer. Ray share keys such as water, covering the crop, and timing. Diego Footer hosts this 10-part series from @paperpotco, and the presenter is farmer Ray Tyler from @rosecreekfarms. Get Ray's book, The Farmers Guide to Growing Organic Lettuce. You can get the book here. Ray also has an online course dedicated to growing lettuce. Learn more about the course here. Protect your valuable crop from the summer heat with Kwik Hoops.
5/3/2023
26:04
Growing a Successful Crop - Transplanting and Direct Seeding - The Lettuce Grower Series - Episode 6
Episode 6 in The Lettuce Grower Series goes deep into the details of transplanting and direct seeding. When is it advantageous to direct seed? When should you transplant? Ray will discuss why they use landscape fabric on their farm and the savings it gives them. We also consider when saving time and labor using the Paperpot Transplanter makes sense. Diego Footer hosts this 10-part series from @paperpotco, and the presenter is farmer Ray Tyler from @rosecreekfarms. Get Ray's book, The Farmers Guide to Growing Organic Lettuce. You can get the book here. Ray also has an online course dedicated to growing lettuce. Learn more about the course here. Grow a great lettuce crop with the Jang Seeder, Paperpot Transplanter, and Kwik Klik seeder. Find tools for direct seeding, transplanting, and the nursery at paperpot.co.
4/26/2023
49:19
Drip, Overhead, and Misters - Crop Irrigation Basics - The Lettuce Grower Series - Episode 5
Episode 5 in The Lettuce Grower Series explores the different options for watering lettuce crops - drip, overhead, and mister irrigation. What are the pros and cons of each type? When is one more beneficial than another? How much water does lettuce need? Diego Footer hosts this 10-part series from @paperpotco, and the presenter is farmer Ray Tyler from @rosecreekfarms. Get Ray's book, The Farmers Guide to Growing Organic Lettuce. You can get the book here. Ray also has an online course dedicated to growing lettuce. Learn more about the course here. Protect your valuable crop from rain, wind, cold, and insects using Kwik Hoops.
4/19/2023
22:04
Protected Growing - Growing Under Cover - The Lettuce Grower Series - Episode 4
Episode 4 in The Lettuce Grower Series is a dive into protected growing. What are the benefits, and why you should consider growing under cover. Ray discusses the various ways to protect your lettuce crop from the elements and the advantages of doing it. This 10-part series is hosted by Diego Footer, from @paperpotco, and the presenter is farmer Ray Tyler from @rosecreekfarms. Get Ray's book, The Farmers Guide to Growing Organic Lettuce. You can get the book here. Ray also has an online course dedicated to growing lettuce. You can learn more about the course here. Get tools to help you grow lettuce at Paperpotco.
4/12/2023
26:19
The Importance of Potting Soil - The Lettuce Grower Series - Episode 3
Episode 3 in The Lettuce Grower Series focuses on the importance of potting soil. The key to having a great lettuce crop is getting the seedlings off to a great start in the nursery. Ray will discuss what he looks for in the perfect potting soil and how you can get your seedlings off to a fantastic start. This 10-part series is hosted by Diego Footer, from @paperpotco, and the presenter is farmer Ray Tyler from @rosecreekfarms. Get Ray's book The Farmers Guide to Growing Organic Lettuce. You can get the book here. Ray also has an online course dedicated to growing lettuce. You can learn more about the course here. Get tools to help you grow lettuce at Paperpotco.
