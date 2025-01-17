FAMILICIDE - True Crime: Survivor stories of family murder

Episode 2 - Amy's Story Part 2

The conclusion of Amy's terrifying story. The post murder and Amy's fight to keep her brother in prison after after two death threats leveled against her in a recorded Zoom parole hearing and a letter to hire a hit-man. Special guest is Deputy District Attorney, Matt Allen, the man who prosecuted Amy's brother.