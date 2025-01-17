Powered by RND
FAMILICIDE - True Crime: Survivor stories of family murder

Mad Jack Entertainment
True Crime

  • Episode 2 - Amy's Story Part 2
    The conclusion of Amy's terrifying story. The post murder and Amy's fight to keep her brother in prison after after two death threats leveled against her in a recorded Zoom parole hearing and a letter to hire a hit-man. Special guest is Deputy District Attorney, Matt Allen, the man who prosecuted Amy's brother.
    56:18
  • Pilot - Amy's Story Part 1
    My Brother murdered our mother; Our host, Amy B Chesler tells her story featuring the murder of her mom, Hadas, and their 20 year torture at the hands of an abusive and dangerous son and brother.
    55:31
  • Familicide Trailer
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4:05

About FAMILICIDE - True Crime: Survivor stories of family murder

True Crime that really hits home. From the Creator of TV’s Intervention and Host of Podcast What Came Next comes a new True Crime Podcast… FAMILICIDE. FAMILICIDE is a One-Hour, Weekly True Crime podcast that features the epidemic horror: murder within the family.
