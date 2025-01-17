The conclusion of Amy’s terrifying story. The post murder and Amy’s fight to keep her brother in prison after after two death threats leveled against her in a recorded Zoom parole hearing and a letter to hire a hit-man.
Special guest is Deputy District Attorney, Matt Allen, the man who prosecuted Amy’s brother.
--------
56:18
Pilot - Amy's Story Part 1
My Brother murdered our mother; Our host, Amy B Chesler tells her story featuring the murder of her mom, Hadas, and their 20 year torture at the hands of an abusive and dangerous son and brother.
--------
55:31
Familicide Trailer
About FAMILICIDE - True Crime: Survivor stories of family murder
True Crime that really hits home.
From the Creator of TV’s Intervention and Host of Podcast What Came Next comes a new True Crime Podcast… FAMILICIDE.
FAMILICIDE is a One-Hour, Weekly True Crime podcast that features the epidemic horror: murder within the family.