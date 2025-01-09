Brendan Tighe was born and raised in Scientology. By age five he was a cadet in the Sea Organization and went on to work in the Office of Special Affairs, the Renovations Organization and as a Security Guard at the Flag Land Base. In this conversation between Christie and Brendan he shares interesting stories from his life in Scientology including interactions he had with David and Shelly Miscavige. Eye-Opening Moments PodcastEye-Opening Moments are stories of adversity, encounters, and perspectives. They are...Listen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifySupport the showGet Mike's book: "A Billion Years: My Escape from a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology" on Amazon. Find me on X (Twitter): / mikerinder Instagram: / rindermike Facebook: / rindermike Visit the Mike Rinder store for merch -- t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, mousepads and more: ...
--------
1:04:59
Valerie Ross, Part Two: How Scientology Protects Domestic Abusers
Valerie was a former Scientologist who worked in the Guardians office and was a spy planted in the FBI by Scientology. In this episode, she talks about her abusive relationship with her ex-husband, how Scientology protected him and how she finally escaped. This is a horrifying story of abuse, bravery and resilience. Listen to Part one here. Read more about Valerie's story here: https://tonyortega.org/category/scientology/valerieross/#google_vignetteEye-Opening Moments PodcastEye-Opening Moments are stories of adversity, encounters, and perspectives. They are...Listen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifySupport the showGet Mike's book: "A Billion Years: My Escape from a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology" on Amazon. Find me on X (Twitter): / mikerinder Instagram: / rindermike Facebook: / rindermike Visit the Mike Rinder store for merch -- t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, mousepads and more: ...
--------
58:35
Sarah Edmonson & Nippy Ames: NXIVM Survivors
Mike talks with Sarah and Nippy who escaped the NXIVM cult and were featured in the HBO documentary, The Vow. They now host A Little Bit Culty podcast shining a light on cult-like groups and environments, and helping victims recover. We highly recommend Sarah's best selling book, Scarred, and her Ted talk, How To Spot a Cult.Eye-Opening Moments PodcastEye-Opening Moments are stories of adversity, encounters, and perspectives. They are...Listen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifySupport the showGet Mike's book: "A Billion Years: My Escape from a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology" on Amazon. Find me on X (Twitter): / mikerinder Instagram: / rindermike Facebook: / rindermike Visit the Mike Rinder store for merch -- t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, mousepads and more: ...
--------
59:34
Ian Rafalko "Raised in Scientology"
Ian Rafalko was raised in a prominent Scientology family. He joined staff at Atlanta “ideal org” and married a scientologist. Eventually he broke free, lost his wife and family and spoke out in a viral TikTok about his father Dr. Eric Berg. Ian shares about his time in the church and how he has moved forward in life since leaving scientology. Eye-Opening Moments PodcastEye-Opening Moments are stories of adversity, encounters, and perspectives. They are...Listen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifySupport the showGet Mike's book: "A Billion Years: My Escape from a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology" on Amazon. Find me on X (Twitter): / mikerinder Instagram: / rindermike Facebook: / rindermike Visit the Mike Rinder store for merch -- t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, mousepads and more: ...
--------
1:00:01
Karen Pressley, Author and Former Sea Org Executive
Karen Pressley is a former Sea Org member who worked directly with David Miscavige at the international scientology base, and was in charge of the Celebrity Centre. She shares how she got into scientology, stories about her experiences in the Sea Org, how she purged scientology from her mind and what she has been up to since leaving. Eye-Opening Moments PodcastEye-Opening Moments are stories of adversity, encounters, and perspectives. They are...Listen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifySupport the showGet Mike's book: "A Billion Years: My Escape from a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology" on Amazon. Find me on X (Twitter): / mikerinder Instagram: / rindermike Facebook: / rindermike Visit the Mike Rinder store for merch -- t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, mousepads and more: ...
Mike Rinder, prominent whistleblower, exposes the abuses of the church of scientology through personal stories, interviews and scrutiny of current affairs. Mike spent 34 years working at the top ranks of the church of scientology and was directly involved with the inner workings of their spy unit: the Office of Special Affairs. He left the church in 2007 and has been exposing the abuses of this cult since 2009. Mike co-hosted the popular Emmy winning TV show, Leah Remini, Scientology and the Aftermath, the podcast "Fair Game" and is also the author of the book "A Billion Years, My Escape from a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology. "