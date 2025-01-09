Brendan Tighe, A "Young Sea Org Member"

Brendan Tighe was born and raised in Scientology. By age five he was a cadet in the Sea Organization and went on to work in the Office of Special Affairs, the Renovations Organization and as a Security Guard at the Flag Land Base. In this conversation between Christie and Brendan he shares interesting stories from his life in Scientology including interactions he had with David and Shelly Miscavige.