Ex-Psychic Saved: Exposing Divination, New Age, and the Occult

Jenn is joined by pastor and author Jim Osman to discuss the craze of "deliverance" ministries among the charismatic movement. They share unpopular opinions on controversial topics including generational curses, soul ties, and the biblical misunderstanding associated with praying for a hedge of protection. FOLLOW JENN NIZZA:- Follow Jenn on Instagram- Follow Jenn on TikTok- Follow Jenn on YouTube- Get Jenn's books

Ex-psychic Jenn Nizza and special guest Doreen Virtue discuss the highly contentious topic regarding yoga, Christian yoga, and whether it's possible to separate the spiritual aspects of yoga from the exercise. As a former yoga fan of 20 years, Virtue explains the meaning of yoga terms and positions, its Hindu origins, and demonic roots. They answer common questions and criticism that comes from Christians and non-Christians alike."You can't Christianize something that's pagan. You can't put the word Christian in front of yoga... You are binding yourself to a false god-- a demon when you do yoga. It is blasphemous to our Lord. Jesus suffered for our sin. Why would we engage in a sin that He died for?"FOLLOW JENN NIZZA:- Follow Jenn on Instagram- Follow Jenn on TikTok- Follow Jenn on YouTube- Get Jenn's books

Jenn is joined by Doreen Virtue to discuss numerology. Numerology is a form of divination that is popular in the New Age. Even many Christians wonder how numbers, patterns, and signs play a role in God's communication with us. Jenn and Doreen explain the problems with numerology and how we can avoid deception. FOLLOW JENN NIZZA:- Follow Jenn on Instagram- Follow Jenn on TikTok- Follow Jenn on YouTube- Get Jenn's books

Noosha joins Jenn in this episode to discuss her journey into the New Age, her experience with medical mediumship, the disturbing practice of praying to angels and talking to spirit guides — and more. "A medium is practicing divination, which is ... seeking knowledge supernaturally but it's outside of God's will and boundaries because God condemns it," Jenn explains. "This all falls under witchcraft."FOLLOW JENN NIZZA:- Follow Jenn on Instagram- Follow Jenn on TikTok- Follow Jenn on YouTube- Get Jenn's books

"This is divination, ungodly, and unbiblical." Jenn is joined by ex-astrologist, Marcia Montenegro, to take a deep dive into the appeal and deception of Wicca. It is a modern movement and form of neo-paganism that has caught the attention of teenage girls, women, and those interested in nature. Marcia warns us not to fall for the deceit. FOLLOW JENN NIZZA:- Follow Jenn on Instagram- Follow Jenn on TikTok- Follow Jenn on YouTube- Get Jenn's books

About Ex-Psychic Saved: Exposing Divination, New Age, and the Occult

Jennifer Nizza knows what it means to discern — and confront — evil. Once trapped on the hampster wheel of the New Age for 25 years, she was radically saved out of the occult and bondage by Jesus Christ. Nizza was a psychic medium and a teacher of the occult, and, as a result, was demonically oppressed. She taught topics such as: the law of attraction, past life regression, automatic writing, tarot, and mediumship. Despite being deeply rooted in the occult, at the age of 36, she cried out to Jesus for the first time and became a Christian. Suddenly, the darkness she was embroiled in was illuminated. She quit her job as a psychic, picked up her cross to follow Jesus — and hasn't looked back. Nizza, author of the books "From Psychic to Saved" and "Out of the New Age and Into the Truth," is now exposing the New Age, occultism, and paranormal deceptions through "The Ex-Psychic Saved Podcast." This podcast is dedicated to warning all about the dangers of the occult. She will talk about many New Age topics, expose where psychics get their information, interact with compelling guests, and much more!