Global Uprisings: A Busy Week of Unrest from Syria to Pakistan

Jamie and Sam return with their Global Uprisings Series, profiling revolutionary activity and social unrest that has occurred in at least five countries over the past week. The Syrian civil war has its battlelines drawn once again with the latest, complicated assault against the Assad regime. Tens of thousands riot in Georgia, demanding acceptance into the European Union through their use of black bloc tactics. Pakistani supporters of Imran Khan rise-up to demand his release from political imprisonment as residents of Italy fight the police in Milan. Finally, South Koreans push back against martial law. We live in the era of revolts. Our gut tells us this is only the beginning. The Syrian Civil War Resumes: Perspectives on the Conflict from Western and Northeastern Syria (From CrimethInc., Published 12/02/24)