It's been a crazy week in Party Girls land. Jamie and Sam have been kicking ass and taking names in their roles as official spokespeople for the December 4th Legal Committee, which has raised over $175,000 for Luigi Mangione's legal defense to date. The PG crew gives some updates on Luigi (the terrorism and first degree murder charges, his Christlike perp walk into NYC, Eric Adams), then breaks down Jamie's viral throwdown with Chris Cuomo on his NewsNation show.
Sign up as a Patron to listen to the bonus, in which we talk about Sam's CNN appearance!
DONATE TO THE LUIGI FUNDRAISER: https://www.givesendgo.com/legalfund-ceo-shooting-suspect
53:32
The Suicide Girl To Public Leftist Pipeline w/ Molly Crabapple
Artist/writer/general badass Molly Crabapple (@MollyCrabapple) joins the program to talk Luigi, generative AI, and the place of art and beauty in radical movements. Plus: how Jamie and Molly’s shared background in the naked girl business helped them along on their political journeys.
Check out Molly’s many projects and buy her art at MollyCrabapple.com
1:20:04
Luigi Mangione: America’s Sweetheart
Luigi Mangione has taken the nation by storm! In the wake of his arrest for the killing of United Healthcare CEO/public enemy #1 Brian Thompson, Jamie and Sam dive into this newly minted American folk hero’s story. From his tony upbringing in Towson, MD and Ivy League education, to the chronic lower back pain that may have radicalized him, to the jumble of political views he expressed online, to his imminent prison wedding to Jamie, the crew examines how he got here. They also give some background on “propaganda of the deed,” an anarchist tactic with a long and bloody history, and evaluate its current revolutionary potential.
1:26:24
Global Uprisings: A Busy Week of Unrest from Syria to Pakistan
Jamie and Sam return with their Global Uprisings Series, profiling revolutionary activity and social unrest that has occurred in at least five countries over the past week. The Syrian civil war has its battlelines drawn once again with the latest, complicated assault against the Assad regime. Tens of thousands riot in Georgia, demanding acceptance into the European Union through their use of black bloc tactics. Pakistani supporters of Imran Khan rise-up to demand his release from political imprisonment as residents of Italy fight the police in Milan. Finally, South Koreans push back against martial law.
We live in the era of revolts. Our gut tells us this is only the beginning.
The Syrian Civil War Resumes: Perspectives on the Conflict from Western and Northeastern Syria (From CrimethInc., Published 12/02/24)
57:35
Justice Judy: Assessing Trump's Reality TV Cabinet
Jamie and Sam go over some of Trump's cabinet picks so far and their likely impact on the population, including: RFK Jr., Elon Musk, Mike Huckabee, Stephen Miller, and more.
Matt Gaetz's trajectory from sex trafficking suspect/AG nom to sex trafficking suspect/Cameo guy.
An increasing number of Americans are getting their news from influencers. Is this good or bad? And why is Cenk Uygur sucking up to Elmo?
