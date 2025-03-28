It’s another f***ing cheating scandal. We’re shook. What happens when you fall deeply in love with your fiancé’s best friend? And, it’s the end of March, so we ponder the TikTok “March theory”. To new beginnings!!!
Big thanks to Vodka Cruiser for making this episode possible! Life is a lot more fun when you live with confidence and make a bold choice. And, shout-out to Hommey – check out the Hommey Versa Collection at gethommey.com.
Got a secret to spill? Easy peasy! Head to everybodyhasasecret.com.au and submit it anonymously. This show is only as good as the secrets that are submitted, so keep ‘em coming!
Your hosts of ‘everybody has a secret’ are Annabelle Lee (@annabe11e1ee) and Louis Hanson (@louishanson).
This episode was produced by Ruby Hall and executive-produced by Lucy Hunt.
Catch us on socials! @everybodyhasasecretpod on Instagram and @everybodyhasasecret on TikTok.
Get our weekly newsletter, Ask Us in your inbox every Friday!
See you next Friday, we love ya guts for listening!
--------
38:33
he wants me to go on the pill
Hiiii!
When does a kink in the bedroom go too far? What if it compromises your partner’s needs, wants and desires? And we share our live shooshie confessions from The Sydney Vault Tour.
Big thanks to Vodka Cruiser for making this episode possible! Vodka Cruiser is here to remind us that life is a lot more fun when you live with confidence and make a bold choice. And, shout-out to Moonpig – use the code EHAS to get 50% off your cards today!
Got a secret to spill? Easy peasy! Head to everybodyhasasecret.com.au and submit it anonymously. This show is only as good as the secrets that are submitted, so keep ‘em coming!
Your hosts of ‘everybody has a secret’ are Annabelle Lee (@annabe11e1ee) and Louis Hanson (@louishanson).
This episode was produced by Ruby Hall and executive-produced by Lucy Hunt.
Catch us on socials! @everybodyhasasecretpod on Instagram and @everybodyhasasecret on TikTok.
Get our weekly newsletter, Ask Us in your inbox every Friday!
See you next Friday, we love ya guts for listening!
--------
33:28
the WAG confessions
Hello hello!
Today, we’re joined by the wonderful Dee Salmin, co-host of The Hook Up on Triple J!!! Together, we unpack three WAG confessions – a sister’s life-long quest to become a WAG, a cheeky airport meet-cute, and, worst of all, a professional cheater. We’re so excited to have Dee in the vault to weigh in on everything—it’s a juiiiiicy one!
Kiehl’s is all about redefining intimate skincare, reminding us it’s a normal part of self-care and breaking taboos in the process—just the way we like it! And, shout-out to Moonpig—use the code EHAS to get 50% off your cards today.
Got a secret to spill? Easy peasy! Head to everybodyhasasecret.com.au and submit it anonymously. This show is only as good as the secrets that are submitted, so keep ‘em coming!
Your hosts of ‘everybody has a secret’ are Annabelle Lee (@annabe11e1ee), Louis Hanson (@louishanson) and Dee Salmin (@dee.salmin).
This episode was produced by Ruby Hall and executive-produced by Lucy Hunt.
Catch us on socials! @everybodyhasasecretpod on Instagram and @everybodyhasasecret on TikTok.
Get our weekly newsletter, Ask Us in your inbox every Friday!
See you next Friday, we love ya guts for listening!
--------
44:33
the job he doesn't know about
Hiii hunnies
Today’s secret sharer is considering spilling something she’s kept hidden for years. She’s unsure whether she should tell her new date about her work in the sex industry. And, we discuss how to avoid a hangover shooshie style.
Big thanks to Hommey for making this episode possible! Iconic bedding, luxurious robes and stylish bathroom essentials – Hommey is the destination for all things cozy, colourful and curated just for you.
Got a secret to spill? Easy peasy! Head to everybodyhasasecret.com.au and submit it anonymously. This show is only as good as the secrets that are submitted, so keep ‘em coming!
Your hosts of ‘everybody has a secret’ are Annabelle Lee (@annabe11e1ee) and Louis Hanson (@louishanson).
This episode was produced by Ruby Hall and executive-produced by Lucy Hunt.
Catch us on socials! @everybodyhasasecretpod on Instagram and @everybodyhasasecret on TikTok.
Get our weekly newsletter, Ask Us in your inbox every Friday!
See you next Friday, we love ya guts for listening!
--------
27:07
I read my partner’s journal
Happy Fridaaaay!
It’s a code red in the vault today. Imagine reading through your partner’s journal. Yeah imagine that, and brace yourselves.
Big thanks to Keihls for making this episode possible! Check out Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream and their new Ultra Body Moisturiser for soft, smooth, and ultra-hydrated summer skin, top to toe.
Got a secret to spill? Easy peasy! Head to everybodyhasasecret.com.au and submit it anonymously. This show is only as good as the secrets that are submitted, so keep ‘em coming!
Your hosts of ‘everybody has a secret’ are Annabelle Lee (@annabe11e1ee) and Louis Hanson (@louishanson).
This episode was produced by Ruby Hall and executive-produced by Lucy Hunt.
Catch us on socials! @everybodyhasasecretpod on Instagram and @everybodyhasasecret on TikTok.
Get our weekly newsletter, Ask Us in your inbox every Friday!
See you next Friday, we love ya guts for listening!