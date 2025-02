SPECIAL: Jezebel’s War on Marriage, Part 2: Reclaiming Authority to Break Spiritual Strongholds

MAKE SURE YOU STAY FOR THE END WHERE WE FORGIVE AND RELEASE in order to walk in FREEDOM from these SPIRITS! In Part 2 of our deep dive into the Jezebel and Ahab spirits, we’re going beyond awareness and into action. If you've recognized the oppressive hold these spirits have on your marriage—or if you feel like the patterns of control, manipulation, or spiritual complacency are keeping you from true freedom—this episode is for you. Today, we confront the strongholds directly, uncovering how these spirits embed themselves in our lives and marriages, and why only Godly authority can drive them out. Prepare to walk in the power and authority of your God-given identity as we break the chains of control, rejection, and false peace. What You’ll Learn in This Episode: 1. The True Path to Spiritual Freedom in Marriage Discover why partial freedom isn't enough when dealing with Jezebel and Ahab spirits. Learn the dangers of dormant and hidden spirits that operate under the surface, subtly fueling division. 2. Exposing the Tactics of Jezebel and Ahab in Relationships Understand the “swept and put in order” trap, where superficial healing leaves marriages vulnerable to deeper attacks. See how cycles of strife and resentment take hold in marriages that lack true submission to God’s authority. 3. Why Legalism and Therapy Can’t Heal Spiritual Oppression Uncover the limitations of legalism and worldly methods in addressing spiritual strongholds. Discover why only a foundation built on God's Word and authority can bring lasting freedom from Jezebel’s grip. 4. Embracing Godly Authority and True Deliverance Learn how to take a stand in spiritual authority, reclaiming peace and order in your household. Discover scriptural truths to establish a foundation of unity, love, and respect in your marriage under God’s design. Special Offer for Spiritual Activation For those who are ready to wage war against these spirits in their marriage, we’re offering a powerful two-page prayer and decree guide against Jezebel and Ahab spirits. Simply purchase our ebook, Prayers that Restore Marriages [link here: https://access.establishedfamily.com/offers/Bk68onms/checkout], and send proof of purchase to [email protected] to receive your free bonus guide for targeted spiritual warfare.