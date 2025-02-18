Living from The Void: Did God Curse My Marriage and My Home?

In this episode, we dive deep into the spiritual and emotional void that many marriages experience when spouses fail to live according to God’s design. We explore how missing moments, unmet expectations, and brokenness create a painful gap—leaving spouses confused, hurt, and struggling to find healing. Through biblical truths, we’ll uncover how this “void” isn’t just about what was done wrong, but about who we were meant to be for one another. We’ll also confront the dangers of willful blindness, hardened hearts, and spiritual laws. Are you unknowingly living from a place of hurt and unforgiveness? Are you missing the moments that matter most in your marriage? Together, we’ll examine how personal responsibility, humility, and submission to God’s simple spiritual laws can lead to true restoration. Can't wait to hear your feedback fam!