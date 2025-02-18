SPECIAL: Jezebel’s War on Marriage: Unmasking the Spirit Behind Marital Breakdown | PART 1
In this episode, we’re diving into one of the most challenging but essential topics in marriage restoration: exposing and breaking the Jezebel and Ahab spirits operating within relationships.
Many couples struggle without understanding the underlying spiritual influences driving division, control, and passivity in their marriage.
If you’re exhausted from feeling like you’re the only one fighting for God’s will in your marriage, or if you’ve hit a ceiling in your relationship, this episode is for you.
Together, we’ll uncover these powerful spirits that attack covenant, reveal the biblical truths about their influence, and walk through the path to reclaiming your marriage under God’s authority.
What You’ll Learn in This Episode:
Identifying the Spiritual Battle in Marriage
Learn why the Jezebel and Ahab spirits are often overlooked yet highly destructive forces within marriages.
Discover what Scripture reveals about these spirits and the chaos they bring when left unchecked.
How the Jezebel and Ahab Spirits Operate
Find out how these spirits take root in marriages and thrive in an environment lacking submission to God’s authority.
Understand how they turn marriages into a cycle of strife, fear, and resentment, leading couples away from God’s design for love and unity.
Recognizing the Two Paths of Manifestation
See how the Jezebel and Ahab spirits show up in different ways, creating patterns of apathy and dominance within relationships.
Recognize these traits in both husbands and wives, and how they feed destructive behaviors, breeding cycles of control, manipulation, and avoidance.
Breaking the Cycle: Standing Firm in Godly Authority
Learn how to take back spiritual authority in your marriage through scriptural declarations and prayer.
Discover how breaking these patterns can restore godly love, respect, and peace, building a foundation of unity and partnership.
Special Offer for Spiritual Activation
For listeners looking to take their prayer life deeper, we’re offering a powerful two-page prayer and decree guide against Jezebel and Ahab spirits.
Simply purchase our ebook, Prayers that Restore Marriages [link here: https://access.establishedfamily.com/offers/Bk68onms/checkout] and send proof of purchase to [email protected]
to receive your free bonus guide for targeted spiritual warfare.