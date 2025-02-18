Powered by RND
Derek Palizay
The Established Family Show is your go-to podcast for biblical wisdom on marriage, restoration, and building a God-centered family legacy. With real, raw conver...
  • Is Standing for Your Marriage a Trap? The Hard Truth About Restoration
    What if your stand for marriage isn’t as Godly as you think?Many spouses believe they’re standing in faith, waiting for God to restore their marriage—praying, repenting, and holding on. But what if faith alone isn’t enough? What if your stand has become an idol? What if your obedience is incomplete?In this episode, we’re breaking down the hidden dangers of standing for your marriage the wrong way. We’ll expose false stands that look spiritual but are actually rooted in disobedience, fear, and self-preservation. We’ll walk through biblical examples of people who thought they were following God but were actually resisting His will—and how to avoid making the same mistakes in your marriage restoration journey.This is the season of faithful standing—the kind that produces real fruit. But that requires more than hope. It requires action. It requires obedience. It requires truth.⚡ If you're serious about standing the right way, join the Marriage Revival Hub now at MarriageRevivalHub.com. Inside, you’ll find masterclasses, teachings, and a community of spouses fighting for marriage restoration the right way—with wisdom, discernment, and strategy.
    44:45
  • SPECIAL: Jezebel’s War on Marriage, Part 3: The 5 Stages of a Broken Marriage
    In the final installment of The Jezebel Series, we’re diving deep into the emotional, mental, and spiritual dynamics that destroy marriages and uncovering the biblical blueprint for restoration. This episode is not just about recognizing what’s broken—it’s about contrasting it with God’s perfect design for marriage and family. We’ll press on the uncomfortable truths and challenge the lies that keep you bound: What is unhealed. What is abnormal. What is under the curse. If you’ve been defensive, blame-shifting, or dismissing hard truths in your marriage, it’s time to compare the condition of your soul to what scripture says about God’s design for restoration. Because restoration isn’t about returning to brokenness or cycles of dysfunction—it’s about returning to covenant. With a prayer inspired by Paul’s letter to the Colossians, we’ll guide you through how to realign with God’s will for your life, walk in moral courage and personal integrity, and uproot the lies of the enemy. Let’s take an account of where our hearts and homes stand and declare freedom from the curses of domination, apathy, and narcissism that threaten to steal your legacy. CTA: Ready to break the strongholds of Jezebel and Ahab in your marriage? Download "The Jezebel Effect: Destroying the Strongholds of Domination, Apathy, and Narcissism in Marriage" today. This ebook will equip you with the tools, prayers, and spiritual wisdom to overcome these battles and restore your marriage to God’s original design. https://access.establishedfamily.com/offers/BehggTiZ
    45:00
  • SPECIAL: Jezebel’s War on Marriage, Part 2: Reclaiming Authority to Break Spiritual Strongholds
    MAKE SURE YOU STAY FOR THE END WHERE WE FORGIVE AND RELEASE in order to walk in FREEDOM from these SPIRITS! In Part 2 of our deep dive into the Jezebel and Ahab spirits, we’re going beyond awareness and into action. If you've recognized the oppressive hold these spirits have on your marriage—or if you feel like the patterns of control, manipulation, or spiritual complacency are keeping you from true freedom—this episode is for you. Today, we confront the strongholds directly, uncovering how these spirits embed themselves in our lives and marriages, and why only Godly authority can drive them out. Prepare to walk in the power and authority of your God-given identity as we break the chains of control, rejection, and false peace. What You’ll Learn in This Episode: 1. The True Path to Spiritual Freedom in Marriage Discover why partial freedom isn't enough when dealing with Jezebel and Ahab spirits. Learn the dangers of dormant and hidden spirits that operate under the surface, subtly fueling division. 2. Exposing the Tactics of Jezebel and Ahab in Relationships Understand the “swept and put in order” trap, where superficial healing leaves marriages vulnerable to deeper attacks. See how cycles of strife and resentment take hold in marriages that lack true submission to God’s authority. 3. Why Legalism and Therapy Can’t Heal Spiritual Oppression Uncover the limitations of legalism and worldly methods in addressing spiritual strongholds. Discover why only a foundation built on God's Word and authority can bring lasting freedom from Jezebel’s grip. 4. Embracing Godly Authority and True Deliverance Learn how to take a stand in spiritual authority, reclaiming peace and order in your household. Discover scriptural truths to establish a foundation of unity, love, and respect in your marriage under God’s design. Special Offer for Spiritual Activation For those who are ready to wage war against these spirits in their marriage, we’re offering a powerful two-page prayer and decree guide against Jezebel and Ahab spirits. Simply purchase our ebook, Prayers that Restore Marriages [link here: https://access.establishedfamily.com/offers/Bk68onms/checkout], and send proof of purchase to [email protected] to receive your free bonus guide for targeted spiritual warfare.
    28:16
  • SPECIAL: Jezebel’s War on Marriage: Unmasking the Spirit Behind Marital Breakdown | PART 1
    In this episode, we’re diving into one of the most challenging but essential topics in marriage restoration: exposing and breaking the Jezebel and Ahab spirits operating within relationships. Many couples struggle without understanding the underlying spiritual influences driving division, control, and passivity in their marriage. If you’re exhausted from feeling like you’re the only one fighting for God’s will in your marriage, or if you’ve hit a ceiling in your relationship, this episode is for you. Together, we’ll uncover these powerful spirits that attack covenant, reveal the biblical truths about their influence, and walk through the path to reclaiming your marriage under God’s authority. What You’ll Learn in This Episode: Identifying the Spiritual Battle in Marriage Learn why the Jezebel and Ahab spirits are often overlooked yet highly destructive forces within marriages. Discover what Scripture reveals about these spirits and the chaos they bring when left unchecked. How the Jezebel and Ahab Spirits Operate Find out how these spirits take root in marriages and thrive in an environment lacking submission to God’s authority. Understand how they turn marriages into a cycle of strife, fear, and resentment, leading couples away from God’s design for love and unity. Recognizing the Two Paths of Manifestation See how the Jezebel and Ahab spirits show up in different ways, creating patterns of apathy and dominance within relationships. Recognize these traits in both husbands and wives, and how they feed destructive behaviors, breeding cycles of control, manipulation, and avoidance. Breaking the Cycle: Standing Firm in Godly Authority Learn how to take back spiritual authority in your marriage through scriptural declarations and prayer. Discover how breaking these patterns can restore godly love, respect, and peace, building a foundation of unity and partnership. Special Offer for Spiritual Activation For listeners looking to take their prayer life deeper, we’re offering a powerful two-page prayer and decree guide against Jezebel and Ahab spirits. Simply purchase our ebook, Prayers that Restore Marriages [link here: https://access.establishedfamily.com/offers/Bk68onms/checkout] and send proof of purchase to [email protected] to receive your free bonus guide for targeted spiritual warfare.
    32:25
  • Living from The Void: Did God Curse My Marriage and My Home?
    In this episode, we dive deep into the spiritual and emotional void that many marriages experience when spouses fail to live according to God’s design. We explore how missing moments, unmet expectations, and brokenness create a painful gap—leaving spouses confused, hurt, and struggling to find healing. Through biblical truths, we’ll uncover how this “void” isn’t just about what was done wrong, but about who we were meant to be for one another. We’ll also confront the dangers of willful blindness, hardened hearts, and spiritual laws. Are you unknowingly living from a place of hurt and unforgiveness? Are you missing the moments that matter most in your marriage? Together, we’ll examine how personal responsibility, humility, and submission to God’s simple spiritual laws can lead to true restoration. Can't wait to hear your feedback fam!
    28:07

About Established Family Podcast

The Established Family Show is your go-to podcast for biblical wisdom on marriage, restoration, and building a God-centered family legacy. With real, raw conversations, we challenge common misconceptions about love, covenant, and healing. Join us as we dive deep into spiritual truths, practical steps for restoration, and the pursuit of generational transformation—anchored in faith, powered by the Holy Spirit. This isn’t just about marriage—it’s about family revival.
