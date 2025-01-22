EQUALS: Reimagining Our Economy

BILLIONAIRE COLONIALISM: Jason Hickel on how colonialism never ended and drives today’s extreme inequality.
To coincide with the launch of Oxfam’s Davos 2025 report, Takers, not Makers, Naf and Max interview acclaimed author, academic and activist Jason Hickel.Find out how our world is still organised primarily to benefit a small group of white men in rich countries and what we can do to stop this. If you enjoy the episode, please like, share, comment, and leave us a review. Follow us on X @EQUALShope and on LinkedIn. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
29:27
FLOWERS OR BARS ON THE WINDOWS?: How more Equal Societies are the key to everything that is good, with Kate Pickett and Richard Wilkinson
Grazielle and Max interview the epidemiologists Kate Pickett and Richard Wilkinson, whose groundbreaking work has shown how more equal societies are much safer, happier, healthier, more democratic and greener places to live. How the American dream is actually a Danish dream - and that radically reducing inequality is the key to our future.If you enjoy the episode, please like, share, comment, and leave us a review. Follow us on X @EQUALShope and on LinkedIn. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
30:10
CAN SOUTH AFRICA TURN THE TIDE ON INEQUALITY?
As South Africa prepares to take on the G20 presidency next year, we were inspired to explore how it might seize this opportunity to tackle inequality. In our latest episode, we speak with lawyer and activist Isobel Frye, Executive Director at Social Policy Initiative (SPI).With the enduring legacy of apartheid, high unemployment, and deep-rooted economic inequality, South Africa’s inequality crisis remains urgent. Join us as we explore what meaningful steps can be taken to create a more equal future.If you enjoy the episode, please like, share, comment, and leave us a review. Follow us on X @EQUALShope and on LinkedIn. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
31:07
CLIMATE FINANCE: Stop bombing and start saving our planet!
As we head to COP29 with climate finance taking centre stage, join Max and Nafkote for an insightful discussion. This episode features Meena Raman, a veteran activist and Head of Programs at Third World Network. Together, they explore the pressing $5 trillion climate debt, the call for reparations, and the main obstacles in climate finance negotiations.Discover how taxing the wealthy and redirecting war funds can help build a better world for all.Tune in to learn more about ensuring climate justice and find out how you can make a difference. Don’t forget to like, share, comment, and leave us a review.Follow us on X @EQUALShope and on LinkedIn. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
30:05
KENYA UPRISING: the power of the people
In the summer of 2024, Kenya ignited with protests against the controversial Finance Bill 2024. This legislation threatened to impose heavy taxes on essential goods, sparking widespread outrage.In this episode, Grazielle and Nafkote delve deep into the movement with Grace Wendo, a passionate youth activist and student leader from Kenya. We explore the underlying factors that fuelled the protests: Was it solely about taxes, or were deeper grievances at play? Did the government truly address the people's concerns? And what impact did these demonstrations have?Tune in to uncover the power of the people, the role of the IMF, and the historic events that shook a nation.As always, like, share, comment and leave us a review. You can find us on X at @EQUALShope and on LinkedIn. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
A podcast about inequality. We reimagine our economy one conversation at a time with activists, thinkers and politicians across the world. Brought to you by Simon, Max, Nabil and Nafkote. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.