EQUALS: Reimagining Our Economy

FLOWERS OR BARS ON THE WINDOWS?: How more Equal Societies are the key to everything that is good, with Kate Pickett and Richard Wilkinson

Grazielle and Max interview the epidemiologists Kate Pickett and Richard Wilkinson, whose groundbreaking work has shown how more equal societies are much safer, happier, healthier, more democratic and greener places to live. How the American dream is actually a Danish dream - and that radically reducing inequality is the key to our future.