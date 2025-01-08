What do you think when you hear the term UFO? Introducing our expert, Andy, and journalist Elle, to discuss UFO encounters across the last 70 years, and explaining how and why Andy got so interested in them.What could be going on? In the wake of congressional hearings, books, movies and a generally unshakeable presence in popular culture, we’re taking a deep dive into the UK’s most famous UFO encounter to understand more. Encounters is available exclusively on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify. Start your free trial today by visiting www.wondery.com/links/encounters.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
45:05
Trailer: The Rendelsham Forest Incident
Encounters dives into one of the most famous and unsolved UFO encounters to ever take place in the UK. What really happened over two nights in December 1980, when US servicemen saw mysterious lights in the skies? Featuring shocking testimony from first-hand witnesses, journalists and senior military personnel, journalist, podcaster and UFO expert Andy McGrillen and producer Elle Scott, examine all of the evidence and conflicting theories about what was encountered in the middle of a snowy Suffolk forest 40 years ago Are we alone? Encounters is available exclusively on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify. Start your free trial today by visiting www.wondery.com/links/encounters.. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
"UFO LANDS IN SUFFOLK. And that's OFFICIAL” said the News of the World.But what really happened that night in 1980 when US servicemen saw mysterious lights in the forest near RAF Woodbridge – and claim to have had a close encounter with a physical craft?From the UK journalist behind ‘That UFO Podcast’ - one of the world’s most successful explorations of the unfolding UFO enigma - comes the first in a series of deep dive investigations into the proof we’re not alone.Encounters is available exclusively on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify. Start your free trial today by visiting www.wondery.com/links/encounters.