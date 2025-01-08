Trailer: The Rendelsham Forest Incident

Encounters dives into one of the most famous and unsolved UFO encounters to ever take place in the UK. What really happened over two nights in December 1980, when US servicemen saw mysterious lights in the skies? Featuring shocking testimony from first-hand witnesses, journalists and senior military personnel, journalist, podcaster and UFO expert Andy McGrillen and producer Elle Scott, examine all of the evidence and conflicting theories about what was encountered in the middle of a snowy Suffolk forest 40 years ago Are we alone? Encounters is available exclusively on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify. Start your free trial today by visiting www.wondery.com/links/encounters.. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.