Your child is autistic, now what? Parenting a child is often rewarding, but for parents of autistic children, it can be a struggle when communication, finances, or behavior is a barrier. Join hosts Lia & Matt McCabe, an Autistic & ADHD couple raising two autistic daughters and the founders of the charity project AutismWish, in weekly discussions to provide parents with guidance, tips, resources, and a newfound perspective on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).
Each week we will share our experience raising special needs children and tackle difficult or taboo subjects in the Autism world with encouragement and guidance on how to broaden your perspective while learning to understand and empathize with your autistic child, from weathering the storm to Embracing Autism. Learn more at www.autismwish.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube @AutismWish.
Disclaimer: We are not doctors or therapists, so please always consult with your child's physician before taking any of our advice. We try our absolute best to get everything right but we are only human, so please make sure to consult with an expert. If you feel anything has been misrepresented or inaccurate, we would love to hear from you! Please email us at [email protected]
