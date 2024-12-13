Powered by RND
PodcastsKids & FamilyEmbracing Autism
Listen to Embracing Autism in the App
Listen to Embracing Autism in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Embracing Autism

Podcast Embracing Autism
Lia & Matt McCabe
Your child is autistic, now what? Parenting a child is often rewarding, but for parents of autistic children, it can be a struggle when communication, finances,...
Kids & FamilyParentingHealth & WellnessMental HealthEducationTutorials

Available Episodes

5 of 166
  • EP 759 – A Blue Christmas
    In this heartfelt Christmas episode, we reflect on the bittersweet emotions of the holidays as we honor the memory of our children’s late grandfather, whose birthday was on Christmas Day. We share how we balance grief and joy by teaching our kids about his legacy, creating meaningful traditions, and embracing moments of self-care. Join us as we explore ways to navigate the season while making space for both sorrow and celebration. Support our mission, become a member today: patreon.com/autismwish
    --------  
    33:03
  • Bonus EP – Embracing Autism IRL – Meet Dr. Matt Zakreski
    Tune in as we sit down with Dr. Matt on the topic of 2e/twice exceptional kiddos. Dr. Matt Zakreski, PsyD., is a dynamic speaker and clinical psychologist specializing in gifted and neurodivergent individuals. With over 400 presentations worldwide on stages and podcasts, he shares insights on supporting neurodivergent individuals in every aspect of life—from school to college to the workplace. He is passionate about making knowledge of the brain, human behavior, and clinical psychology accessible and practical to help people improve their lives. Website: https://www.drmattzakreski.com/ Podcast: Nerding Out on Neurodiversity Book: Neurodiversity Playbook: How Neurodivergent People Can Crack the Code of Living in a Neurotypical World - Available on Amazon
    --------  
    37:07
  • EP 758 – Giving Thanks
    Today we explore how to celebrate gratitude in ways that resonate with autistic children. From sensory-friendly activities to simple, meaningful routines, we’ll share how we create unique ways to teach and experience gratitude with our children. Support our mission, become a member today: patreon.com/autismwish
    --------  
    30:12
  • Bonus EP – Embracing Autism IRL – Meet Dr. Alex Klein
    Today we have the honor of introducing Dr. Alex Klein, PsyD on the topic of pathological demand avoidance (PDA) in autism. Dr. Alex is a licensed clinical psychologist who specializes in parenting as well as assessing neurodivergent adults and children. He currently runs a private practice in Oakland, California where he does counseling with individual adults, couples, and parents, as well as evaluating adults and children for autism, ADHD, and other forms of neurodivergence. His primary interests include neurodiversity-affirming care, parenting challenging children, PDA, social justice, trauma, education, and advocating for the rights of children. Dr. Klein also uses his experience as a former teacher and school-based therapist to advocate in school districts for more appropriate learning environments for challenging students. Website: www.dralexklein.com
    --------  
    32:21
  • EP 757 – Running on Fumes
    Tune in as we expose the raw reality of the intense exhaustion of parenting an autistic child that can feel all-consuming. We dive into the common experiences of feeling overwhelmed, depleted, and "running on fumes," with a reminder that it's okay to simply be present with your child without trying to immediately strategize. Support our mission, become a member today: patreon.com/autismwish
    --------  
    31:20

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About Embracing Autism

Your child is autistic, now what? Parenting a child is often rewarding, but for parents of autistic children, it can be a struggle when communication, finances, or behavior is a barrier. Join hosts Lia & Matt McCabe, an Autistic & ADHD couple raising two autistic daughters and the founders of the charity project AutismWish, in weekly discussions to provide parents with guidance, tips, resources, and a newfound perspective on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Each week we will share our experience raising special needs children and tackle difficult or taboo subjects in the Autism world with encouragement and guidance on how to broaden your perspective while learning to understand and empathize with your autistic child, from weathering the storm to Embracing Autism. Learn more at www.autismwish.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube @AutismWish. Disclaimer: We are not doctors or therapists, so please always consult with your child's physician before taking any of our advice. We try our absolute best to get everything right but we are only human, so please make sure to consult with an expert. If you feel anything has been misrepresented or inaccurate, we would love to hear from you! Please email us at [email protected].
Podcast website

Listen to Embracing Autism, Calm Parenting Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 6:47:30 AM