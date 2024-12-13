Bonus EP – Embracing Autism IRL – Meet Dr. Alex Klein

Today we have the honor of introducing Dr. Alex Klein, PsyD on the topic of pathological demand avoidance (PDA) in autism. Dr. Alex is a licensed clinical psychologist who specializes in parenting as well as assessing neurodivergent adults and children. He currently runs a private practice in Oakland, California where he does counseling with individual adults, couples, and parents, as well as evaluating adults and children for autism, ADHD, and other forms of neurodivergence. His primary interests include neurodiversity-affirming care, parenting challenging children, PDA, social justice, trauma, education, and advocating for the rights of children. Dr. Klein also uses his experience as a former teacher and school-based therapist to advocate in school districts for more appropriate learning environments for challenging students. Website: www.dralexklein.com