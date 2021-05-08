Rosamund Pike stars as Edith Wilson in "Edith!" a scripted comedy podcast exploring the untold true-ish story of America's secret First Female President.
The First Female President | Episode 8
"One time I sat on a large dog, but neither of us were into that."
Edith's Presidency is finally slipping away, but that won't stop her from making one last power grab, but can she still function without Trudie by her side?
8/5/2021
Swim | Episode 7
"If I’m going to hit rock bottom, I’m not doing in front of you of all people."
Edith is just hours from passing the League of Nations and securing Woodrow's legacy. And all Woodrow needs to do is get through one tiny little speech in front of the Senate.
7/29/2021
Veiled Threats | Episode 6
"The White House loves giving out phony titles to socialites and friends! I know this one guy, they called him Secretary of the Interior."
The long awaited vote on the League of Nations is just days away, and President Wilson is back in charge. And Edith is... thrilled? Yeah, let's go with thrilled.
7/22/2021
Men Like Myself | Episode 5
"People will applaud anything as long as you end it with the words, ‘America,’ and ‘Thank you.’”
After weeks of bad press surrounding the departure of Secretary Lansing, Edith has no choice but to help orchestrate America's very first Presidential puff piece.
7/15/2021
Fall in Winter | Episode 4
"Do you think they’ll ever stop calling it New Mexico? You know, when it’s been around for a while?"
After weeks of rumors about the President's health, a cowboy Senator stops by the White House to see for himself. Unluckily for Edith, he isn't the only surprise guest today.
