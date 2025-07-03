Frozen in Time: The Unsolved Murder of the Grimes Sisters

In this episode, we're digging into a case that has haunted Chicago for nearly 70 years — the unsolved murder of teenagers Barbara and Patricia Grimes. It’s a story of innocence lost, strange sightings, and a mystery that refuses to die. The disappearance and murder of the two girls stands as one of Chicago's most haunting unsolved cases, leaving a trail of questions that have persisted all these years.