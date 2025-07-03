Frozen in Time: The Unsolved Murder of the Grimes Sisters
In this episode, we're digging into a case that has haunted Chicago for nearly 70 years — the unsolved murder of teenagers Barbara and Patricia Grimes. It’s a story of innocence lost, strange sightings, and a mystery that refuses to die. The disappearance and murder of the two girls stands as one of Chicago's most haunting unsolved cases, leaving a trail of questions that have persisted all these years.
9:05
The Disappearance of Lord Lucan
In this podcast, we’re delving into an unsolved crime mystery that has haunted investigators for more than half a century. This strange story is filled with a multitude of cryptic clues that have left experts baffled to this day. The case is about the brutal murder in 1974 of a 29-year-old British nanny … and the nobleman who quickly vanished and has drawn suspicion ever since.