Eagles, Globes, and Anchors -- 45. An Annotated Guide to Tactics

This is episode 45 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is Olivia Garard. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses her new book, An Annotated Guide to Tactics: Carl von Clausewitz's Theory of the Combat, available from MCUPress at https://www.usmcu.edu/Outreach/Marine-Corps-University-Press/Books-by-topic/MCUP-Titles-A-Z/An-Annotated-Guide-to-Tactics/. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.