The Bob Dylan portrayed in A Complete Unknown finds those incredible songs pouring out of him—a characterization we’ve often heard about Dylan. While the blistering pace at which they emerged is astonishing, it’s important to understand the influences, borrowing, and creative remaking that played a huge role in this period of his life. Far from diminishing his achievements, understanding these factors only deepens the sense of awe.
One of the most compelling aspects of Song & Dance Man is how it illustrates Dylan’s process of learning from—and transforming—the folk traditions, rock music, literature, The Bible, and the blues that shaped him. These aren’t really revealed as the building blocks of his genius; they are more like nutrients that sustained and enriched him, or tools that he sometimes used, sometimes reshaped, and sometimes ignored to suit his unique vision. The result is utterly fascinating and endlessly instructive.
In a happy coincidence, A Complete Unknown focuses on folk music and so does the very first Chapter of Song & Dance Man. It’s an excellent place to start exploring Dylan’s influences and abilities beyond those you can hear by simply listening.
We published an excerpt from this chapter today, and in this podcast we talk with Micheal about the way folk music taught and fed Dylan and what he then did with those lessons and that fuel.
Not Completely Unknown
This episode is the third in an ongoing series offering a guided tour of Bob Dylan's work to new Dylan fans and anyone interested in better understanding his music. Companion posts and bonus materials are published on our blog.
Links
Song & Dance Man: The Art of Bob Dylan (Vol.1) - Amazon
FREE Excerpt from Chapter 1
Michael Gray Website
SEVEN DAYS - Our Free Weekly Bob Dylan Email Newsletter. SIGN UP
Dylan.FM is a proud member of The FM Podcast Network
QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS?
Drop us a note at [email protected].
--------
37:51
Not Completely Unknown 02: Bob Dylan’s Debut Album (Dylan Revisited)
Just 10 months after he arrived in New York City, Bob Dylan found himself at Columbia Records recording his first record. This episode tells the story of what was then considered a rather unspectacular debut.
This is the first episode of Dylan Revisited, a new podcast by Colm Larkin that grew out of his Twitter/Bluesky thread posts.
Not Completely Unknown
This episode is the second in an ongoing series offering a guided tour of Bob Dylan's work to new Dylan fans and anyone interested in better understanding his music. Companion posts and bonus materials are published on our blog.
Dylan.FM is a proud member of The FM Podcast Network
SEVEN DAYS - Our Free Weekly Bob Dylan Email Newsletter. SIGN UP
QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS?
Drop us a note at [email protected].
--------
23:17
Not Completely Unknown 01: A Bob Dylan Primer 1 – A Thousand Miles From Home
Before television, a boy was born in springtime Minnesota. 25 years later he was the most beloved, and most reviled – pop star on the planet.
A Bob Dylan Primer is a series that tells the story of the work and life of Bob Dylan. Over the course of 16 episodes it covers the time period from Dylan’s youth in Minnesota and early days in New York City up to the release of Dylan’s Time Out Of Mind in 1997.
Not Completely Unknown
This episode is the first in an ongoing series offering a guided tour of Bob Dylan's work to new Dylan fans and anyone interested in better understanding his music. Companion posts and bonus materials are published on our blog.
Links:
Greenwich Village Folk Riot – 1961
Greenwich Village During the Beat-Nik Era Folkies
Kingston Trio – Tom Dooley – 1958
Bob Dylan – Remember Me – East Orange, NJ – 1961
Dylan – First recorded concert – May 6, 1961
Bob Dylan on Oscar Brand Radio Show – November 1961
We're a proud member of The FM Podcast Network
SEVEN DAYS - Our Free Weekly Bob Dylan Email Newsletter. SIGN UP
QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS?
Drop us a note at [email protected].
--------
24:50
Not Completely Unknown – Series Announcement
We're kicking off a new series on Dylan.FM called “Not Completely Unknown” focused on helping new Dylan fans learn more about the guy they met in the film, or the musician that they've never taken the time to get to know well. This will be an ongoing series of podcasts, blog posts, and social media chirps (primarily on Bluesky @dylan.thefm.club).
Three sources will frame the series:
A Bob Dylan Primer: This is a 16 part series that walks through Bob Dylan’s career one phase at a time. It was created and produced by Michael Hacker, who has revised and updated the series for this presentation. One episode of this series will be released each week.
Dylan Revisited: What began as a series of Tweet Threads which exquisitely condensed and presented key albums and events in Dylan’s life, later became a series of blog posts. and is now a podcast - all by writer Colm Larkin. A new episode and associated blog post will appear every week or two.
Song & Dance Man: The Art of Bob Dylan: The first and many still believe best serious critical analysis of Dylan’s work comes from Michael Gray in his Song & Dance Man books. New excerpts from the book and recut versions of our chapter-by-chapter talks with Michael will be released throughout this series.
To get the posts and bonus material that accompany this series:
Sign Up for Our Substack : The free level will include most of the series; there will be bonus material for paid supporters.
———————————————————————
We're a proud member of The FM Podcast Network
QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS?
Drop us a note at [email protected].
--------
4:06
S03.09 Blind Willie McTell: The Song & The Man w/Michael Gray
In 1983 Bob Dylan recorded Blind Willie McTell, but it remained unreleased until The Bootleg Series Vol. 1-3, and became one of Dylan's most revered songs. It finally appeared in concert in 1997 where it remained an occasional highlight for a long long time.
On this episode we dive into this well loved Dylan song with Michael Gray, who researched and wrote extensively about it in his book Song & Dance Man: The Art of Bob Dylan.
This is the twelfth episode in our walk through The 50th Anniversary Series release - we're well into Volume 2, with this discussion covering material in Chapter 6. It's deep dive into a song Gray knows well, and a man he wrote a whole book about. As usually, we cover a bunch here but the book goes way deeper.
** There is a video version of this episode at TheFM.Club website for Premium Members.**
LINKS
Michael Gray Website (includes autographed first editions of his Blind Willie McTell book)
Song & Dance Man Vol.2 Book Website
Song & Dance Man Vol 1, 2, 3 Book Series Amazon
Our Blind Willie McTell: The Song & The Man Playlist
Seven Days: Our Weekly Bob Dylan Newsletter
EXTENDED EDITIONS
To get Extended and Bonus Episodes of our shows:
Subscribe to FM+ : Click the subscribe button in Apple Podcasts or sign up here. (One subscription covers all our network podcasts for one low price !)
Join FM Premium: Get an FM+ Subscription plus video interviews, blog posts, a weekly bonus email and more.
———————————————————————
We're a proud member of The FM Podcast Network
QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS?
Drop us a note at [email protected].
Dylan.FM dives deep into Bob Dylan with insiders, authors, fans and more. The show tends to look at one album or period for several months at a time, digging in from multiple angles. We also often talk to authors and learn about great Bob Dylan Books.
Most new episodes are free for 90 days. Subscribers to FM+ get Extended Versions of many shows, Bonus Episodes and full access to every episode in our Archives.
Subscribe to FM+ in Apple Podcasts or at www.FMpods.com. One low price includes full access to Extended and Bonus Episodes from every show on the network.