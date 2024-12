Not Completely Unknown 03: Bob Dylan & Folk Music

The Bob Dylan portrayed in A Complete Unknown finds those incredible songs pouring out of him—a characterization we've often heard about Dylan. While the blistering pace at which they emerged is astonishing, it's important to understand the influences, borrowing, and creative remaking that played a huge role in this period of his life. Far from diminishing his achievements, understanding these factors only deepens the sense of awe. One of the most compelling aspects of Song & Dance Man is how it illustrates Dylan's process of learning from—and transforming—the folk traditions, rock music, literature, The Bible, and the blues that shaped him. These aren't really revealed as the building blocks of his genius; they are more like nutrients that sustained and enriched him, or tools that he sometimes used, sometimes reshaped, and sometimes ignored to suit his unique vision. The result is utterly fascinating and endlessly instructive. In a happy coincidence, A Complete Unknown focuses on folk music and so does the very first Chapter of Song & Dance Man. It's an excellent place to start exploring Dylan's influences and abilities beyond those you can hear by simply listening. We published an excerpt from this chapter today, and in this podcast we talk with Micheal about the way folk music taught and fed Dylan and what he then did with those lessons and that fuel. Not Completely Unknown This episode is the third in an ongoing series offering a guided tour of Bob Dylan's work to new Dylan fans and anyone interested in better understanding his music.