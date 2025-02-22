Motherhood Will Break You - And That’s a Good Thing | Dr. Lisa Marchiano
Episode 2: Our first guest on Down The Well is Lisa Marchiano, a psychotherapist, Jungian analyst, and author. Lisa's work is the inspiration for this podcast as she discusses the mother's hero's journey, how it is connected to falling down a well and becoming a new person. Take a listen to this inspiring interview.
Timestamps:
01:17 - Lisa's background
03:03 - Falling down the well
08:15 - What is the hero's journey for a mother
14:40 - Difference between sacrifice and martyrdom
19:44 - The idea of the eternal girl
27:27 - Navigating old wounds with our children
45:54 - Understanding rage
Notes:
Lisa Marchiano
Motherhood: Facing and Finding Yourself
This Jungian Life podcast
YouTube: @Down-The-Well
https://substack.com/@ellerowley
https://www.instagram.com/ellerowley/
Motherhood should be full of joy and meaning. But it often isn't. Why is that? On Down the Well, Elle Rowley, talks through the mother's hero's journey, and why it's different from the one you might have learned in school or books.
Unlike the traditional hero's journey, mothers have to descend into the depths of their own soul. No one comes out of motherhood the same, and with the right perspective and resources, we can make sure that transformation is for the better.
