Why Motherhood Is The Best Way To Find Yourself

Motherhood should be full of joy and meaning. But it often isn't. Why is that? On Down the Well, Elle Rowley, talks through the mother's hero's journey, and why it's different from the one you might have learned in school or books. Unlike the traditional hero's journey, mothers have to descend into the depths of their own soul. No one comes out of motherhood the same, and with the right perspective and resources, we can make sure that transformation is for the better.