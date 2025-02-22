Powered by RND
Down The Well
Down The Well

Elle Rowley
Motherhood should be full of joy and meaning. But it often isn't. Why is that? On Down the Well, Elle Rowley, talks about how mothers can achieve that meaning a...
  • Motherhood Will Break You - And That’s a Good Thing | Dr. Lisa Marchiano
    Episode 2: Our first guest on Down The Well is Lisa Marchiano, a psychotherapist, Jungian analyst, and author. Lisa's work is the inspiration for this podcast as she discusses the mother's hero's journey, how it is connected to falling down a well and becoming a new person. Take a listen to this inspiring interview. Timestamps: 01:17 - Lisa's background 03:03 - Falling down the well 08:15 - What is the hero's journey for a mother 14:40 - Difference between sacrifice and martyrdom 19:44 - The idea of the eternal girl 27:27 - Navigating old wounds with our children 45:54 - Understanding rage Notes: Lisa Marchiano Motherhood: Facing and Finding Yourself This Jungian Life podcast YouTube: @Down-The-Well https://substack.com/@ellerowley https://www.instagram.com/ellerowley/ ------ Motherhood should be full of joy and meaning. But it often isn't. Why is that? On Down the Well, Elle Rowley, talks through the mother's hero's journey, and why it's different from the one you might have learned in school or books. Unlike the traditional hero's journey, mothers have to descend into the depths of their own soul. No one comes out of motherhood the same, and with the right perspective and resources, we can make sure that transformation is for the better.
    54:19
  • Why Motherhood Is The Best Way To Find Yourself
    Motherhood should be full of joy and meaning. But it often isn't. Why is that? On Down the Well, Elle Rowley, talks through the mother's hero's journey, and why it's different from the one you might have learned in school or books. Unlike the traditional hero's journey, mothers have to descend into the depths of their own soul. No one comes out of motherhood the same, and with the right perspective and resources, we can make sure that transformation is for the better.
    17:05

About Down The Well

Motherhood should be full of joy and meaning. But it often isn't. Why is that? On Down the Well, Elle Rowley, talks about how mothers can achieve that meaning and joy by going on their own hero's journey. Unlike the traditional hero's journey, mothers have to descend into the depths of their own soul. No one comes out of motherhood the same, and with the right perspective and resources, we can make sure that transformation is for the better.

