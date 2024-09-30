Powered by RND
Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders
Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders

HLN
Abby and Libby - 2 young girls murdered. Investigators are searching for the killer using their biggest clue: a recording of his voice from one of the victims' ...
True CrimeSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

  • Chapter 11: Arrest
    A major update in the investigation. Richard M. Allen has been arrested and charged with murder. Barbara, Andrew and Dan are in Delphi with what we know, what we don’t know and what comes next To learn more about how HLN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    26:29
  • Chapter 10: Four Years
    Nearly four years after the murders of Abby & Libby, HLN returns to Delphi with new questions and learns new exclusive information about the video on Libby's phone, and new information about the case's path forward. To learn more about how HLN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    18:49
  • Chapter 9: Three Februaries
    Three years removed from the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, the team travels back to Delphi for new conversations, new questions and their own thoughts about what happened out there that day.To learn more about how HLN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    45:35
  • Chapter 8: A New Direction
    For the first time in nearly two years, police release information about their investigation. It will change everything in the search for the Delphi killer. It will also leave the families and residents of Delphi looking over their shoulders.To learn more about how HLN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    48:31
  • Chapter 7: Madness
    When a sketch of a suspect is released, conspiracy theories spread. The families, looking for an arrest, take their case to the national media. As the investigation goes quiet, the noise of speculation grows louder.To learn more about how HLN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    42:22

About Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders

Abby and Libby - 2 young girls murdered. Investigators are searching for the killer using their biggest clue: a recording of his voice from one of the victims' phones ordering the girls Down the Hill. Almost three years later, it's a mystery that still haunts the small town of Delphi, Indiana while police say the killer may walk among them. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
