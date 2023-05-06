Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Doug Loves Movies in the App
Listen to Doug Loves Movies in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsComedy
Doug Loves Movies

Doug Loves Movies

Podcast Doug Loves Movies
Podcast Doug Loves Movies

Doug Loves Movies

Misfit Toys
add
Comedian Doug Benson (Super High Me, Last Comic Standing) invites his friends to sit down and discuss his first love: movies! More
ComedyTV & Film
Comedian Doug Benson (Super High Me, Last Comic Standing) invites his friends to sit down and discuss his first love: movies! More

Available Episodes

5 of 1183
  • Paget Brewster, Samm Levine and Jenny Zigrino guest
    Doug welcomes Paget Brewster, Samm Levine and Jenny Zigrino to the show.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    6/12/2023
    59:30
  • Paget Brewster, Brandon Collins, Mark Ellis and Matt Walsh guest
    Live from Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles, Doug welcomes Paget Brewster, Brandon Collins, Mark Ellis and Matt Walsh to the show.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    6/5/2023
    1:28:29
  • David Gborie, Dan Telfer and Zac Trupp guest
    Doug welcomes David Gborie, Dan Telfer and Zac Trupp to the show.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/29/2023
    1:00:02
  • Samm Levine, Rob Savage and Geoff Tate guest
    Doug welcomes Samm Levine, Rob Savage and Geoff Tate to the show.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/26/2023
    53:47
  • Rob Maher, Zac Trupp and Erik Woodworth guest
    Live from The Improv in Washington D.C., Doug welcomes Rob Maher, Zac Trupp and Erik Woodworth to the show.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/22/2023
    1:10:21

More Comedy podcasts

About Doug Loves Movies

Comedian Doug Benson (Super High Me, Last Comic Standing) invites his friends to sit down and discuss his first love: movies!
Podcast website

Listen to Doug Loves Movies, Nessin Around and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Doug Loves Movies

Doug Loves Movies

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Doug Loves Movies: Podcasts in Family