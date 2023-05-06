Comedian Doug Benson (Super High Me, Last Comic Standing) invites his friends to sit down and discuss his first love: movies! More
Available Episodes
5 of 1183
Paget Brewster, Samm Levine and Jenny Zigrino guest
Doug welcomes Paget Brewster, Samm Levine and Jenny Zigrino to the show.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
6/12/2023
59:30
Paget Brewster, Brandon Collins, Mark Ellis and Matt Walsh guest
Live from Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles, Doug welcomes Paget Brewster, Brandon Collins, Mark Ellis and Matt Walsh to the show.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
6/5/2023
1:28:29
David Gborie, Dan Telfer and Zac Trupp guest
Doug welcomes David Gborie, Dan Telfer and Zac Trupp to the show.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/29/2023
1:00:02
Samm Levine, Rob Savage and Geoff Tate guest
Doug welcomes Samm Levine, Rob Savage and Geoff Tate to the show.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/26/2023
53:47
Rob Maher, Zac Trupp and Erik Woodworth guest
Live from The Improv in Washington D.C., Doug welcomes Rob Maher, Zac Trupp and Erik Woodworth to the show.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.