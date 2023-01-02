Doomcoming: A Yellowjackets Podcast

1.08 Flight of the Bumblebee

In '96, Van is alive (again!), Laura Lee is going to get help by flying the Hail Mary Full Of Heroin Plane (oh no), Coach Ben is gay (hot), Travis is being a dingus (sigh). In '21, Jeff is being cute (as usual), Callie can't find Adam on the internet (but can find his ID in HER HOUSE), and Caligula *almost* flies to bird heaven (where he'd have been swiftly followed by Jessica Roberts, but both thankfully live to see another day). Most importantly: Misty snorts (almost) all of Nat's cocaine and we laugh and laugh and laugh and LAUGH. It's Yellowjackets S1E8: Flight of the Bumblebee and we really, really, really wish Leonard and Laura Lee were still safe on the island. : (Our episodes are spoiler free, so you can watch along with us in real time if you haven't seen the series yet, and each episode will also include a segment at the end called "What's The Buzz" where we talk about some spoilery theories for those of you who have seen the whole first season and who might be as deep into Reddit as Jenny...What's The Buzz Segment Timestamps: 1:27:08 - 1:32:00LOCATE YOUR HOSTS UPON THE INTERNET Jenny Owen Youngs | @jennyowenyoungs; jennyowenyoungs.comKristin Russo | @kristinnoeline; kristinnoeline.comBuffering: A Rewatch Adventure | @bufferingcast on twitter, facebook, and instagramLearn more about our team at bufferingthevampireslayer.com/our-team MUSICTheme song and segment music composed and performed by the one and only Jenny Owen Youngs.Closing music: Fade Into You by Mazzy StarBUFFERING: SEASON 8, EPISODE 1 | patreon.com/posts/8-01-long-way-77407462PATREON | patreon.com/bufferingcastMERCH |bufferingthevampireslayer.com/shop+++Produced by: Kristin Russo and Jenny Owen YoungsEdited by: Kristin RussoLogo: Devan Power+++We acknowledge that we and our team are occupying unceded and stolen lands and territories. Kristin occupies the Lenape territories of the Esopus Lenape Peoples. Jenny occupies the Wabanahkik territory of the Abenaki and Pennacook Peoples. Learn more about Land Acknowledgments + our continued anti-racist efforts atbufferingthevampireslayer.com/justkeepfighting