Doomcoming: A Yellowjackets Podcast

A rewatch through the first season of Yellowjackets, hosted by Jenny Owen Youngs and Kristin Russo. Season 2 coming soon...
1.10 Sic Transit Gloria Mundi
We did it! We disposed of the body of our murdered lover, made an altar with the head of our dead dog, attended Gloria's funeral, got kidnapped by Triangle Buddy Devotees, and looked SO FUCKING HOT at our 25th High School Reunion! Meanwhile in the woods... oh no? Oh no. OH NO.It is the season finale of Doomcoming (and Yellowjackets!) where we dig into "Sic Transit Gloria Mundi".(Shauna DIDN'T EVEN LIKE SOCCER, guys.)Our episodes are spoiler-free, so you can watch along with us in real time if you haven't seen the series yet, and each episode will also include a segment at the end called "What's The Buzz" where we talk about some spoilery theories for those of you who have seen the whole first season and who might be as deep into Reddit as Jenny...What's The Buzz Segment Timestamps: THERE IS NO WHATS THE BUZZ BC IT IS OVER THERE IS NOTHING TO BUZZ TIL MARCH 24!SEASON 2 TEASER TRAILER THOUGHTShttps://www.patreon.com/posts/doomcoming-2s-on-78311712
2/8/2023
2:01:55
1.09 Doomcoming
It is time for the TITULAR DOOMCOMING, people!!! Let's tell the forest creatures how gay we are!!! Let's trip on mushrooms so hard that we confuse people for forest creatures?!?! Let's scream-sing KISS FROM A ROSE in 1996 and, in 2021, lie to our friends about the motives of our now-murdered-lovers!!!! It's gonna be a goddamn blast.Our episodes are spoiler-free, so you can watch along with us in real time if you haven't seen the series yet, and each episode will also include a segment at the end called "What's The Buzz" where we talk about some spoilery theories for those of you who have seen the whole first season and who might be as deep into Reddit as Jenny...What's The Buzz Segment Timestamps: 1:50:05 - 1:54:14
2/1/2023
2:09:22
1.08 Flight of the Bumblebee
In '96, Van is alive (again!), Laura Lee is going to get help by flying the Hail Mary Full Of Heroin Plane (oh no), Coach Ben is gay (hot), Travis is being a dingus (sigh). In '21, Jeff is being cute (as usual), Callie can't find Adam on the internet (but can find his ID in HER HOUSE), and Caligula *almost* flies to bird heaven (where he'd have been swiftly followed by Jessica Roberts, but both thankfully live to see another day). Most importantly: Misty snorts (almost) all of Nat's cocaine and we laugh and laugh and laugh and LAUGH. It's Yellowjackets S1E8: Flight of the Bumblebee and we really, really, really wish Leonard and Laura Lee were still safe on the island. : (Our episodes are spoiler free, so you can watch along with us in real time if you haven't seen the series yet, and each episode will also include a segment at the end called "What's The Buzz" where we talk about some spoilery theories for those of you who have seen the whole first season and who might be as deep into Reddit as Jenny...What's The Buzz Segment Timestamps: 1:27:08 - 1:32:00
1/25/2023
1:34:05
1.07 No Compass
On the one hand OH NO, it is wolf-o-clock in the '96 woods, but on the other hand OH YES, we have nearly all of our adults in a high speed, glitter-covered chase for the ages?! Also introducing a new segment called "What's The Most New Jersey," plus a conversation about Jenny's dog Frank's inability to help her find an owl pellet — this episode truly has something for everyone. Except a compass.It's Doomcoming's seventh episode, covering Yellowjackets Season 1, Episode 7: No Compass.Our episodes are spoiler free, so you can watch along with us in real time if you haven't seen the series yet, and each episode will also include a segment at the end called "What's The Buzz" where we talk about some spoilery theories for those of you who have seen the whole first season and who might be as deep into Reddit as Jenny...What's The Buzz Segment Timestamps: 1:30:57 - 1:38:27
1/18/2023
1:42:24
1.06 Saints
This week on Doomcoming, Yellowjackets gives us a lake baptism, some sexting, and a helping of very confusing birthday and graduation math — amongst other things (like learning Adult Nat actually *always* wears casual fishnets and that all version of Taissa are eating dirt). We are talking about Season 1, Episode 6 "Saints"! Our episodes are spoiler free, so you can watch along with us in real time if you haven't seen the series yet, and each episode will also include a segment at the end called "What's The Buzz" where we talk about some spoilery theories for those of you who have seen the whole first season and who might be as deep into Reddit as Jenny...What's The Buzz Segment Timestamps: 1:31:10 - 1:36:41