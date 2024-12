Escaping The Concert Hall With Emily Hopkins

How hard is it to break the cultural coding around an instrument and realize its true potential? In this episode of Doing Music, Emily Hopkins talks to Craig Schuftan about her life-long relationship with the harp and her exploration of the instrument's experimental possibilities. Joined by her partner and sound engineer Russ, Emily details the various electro-acoustic methods she uses, the deep well of sound that comes from running her harps through pedals and her desire to inspire with her successful YouTube channel. As a classically-trained player now scoring high-profile soundtracks on her own terms, Emily's story is a relatable quest to maintain her own identity with an instrument everyone thinks they know. Explore further: Edmar Castaneda The Emotron - Life Without Horses Wah Pedal on Harp is Ridiculous Addi & Jacq Zeena Parkins Keep up with Emily Hopkins on YouTube, Instagram and via her website. Tell us what you think of this episode: [email protected] Doing Music is brought to you by Ableton. Follow us on TikTok and Instagram.