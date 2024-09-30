About Doing Music

Doing Music is a podcast that explores the techniques and strategies behind musical ideas. In each episode, Craig Schuftan looks into the myth of spontaneous creation and talks to artists about their hands-on approaches for sparking something new. Doing Music is for anyone interested in the act of making music – because often the most exciting results happen when we stop musing and start doing. This podcast is brought to you by Ableton and hosted by Craig Schuftan. Craig is a music producer and the author of three books on music and popular culture.