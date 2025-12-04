Francis O'Connell takes a break in his next case to introduce you to a thrilling new show from Wrong Dimension Productions...
In 1937, a titan of industry disappeared. To find him his grieving wife, a mysterious detective, and a cop with something to prove must confront dark secrets, and terrifying cosmic forces.
Twilight Meridian is a full cast gothic-noir audio drama set in the fictional city of Jericho, Connecticut that explores themes of grief, loss, duality, and the ability of love to transcend death.
A Message From the Director
In Media Res: A Hollywood Odyssey in Five Acts
When Alex Eli (Kyle Prue) is plucked from obscurity and offered the role of franchise megalith Jack Stellar, booking the gig is only the beginning. In a whirlwind week of media training, he is thrust into the deep end of shark-infested Malibu waters. As he’s broken down and molded into "Xander Eli," he can’t tell who to trust. There’s the agent who needs him. The director who mentored him. The father who abandoned him. Loyalties are tested as the clock runs down to Xander’s livestreamed reveal. When the cameras start rolling, who will be at his side…and will he even be himself anymore?
Directed by Rachel Music.
Written by Gesley Alexis, Anna Nuria Francino, Chris Murphy, Matty Pipes, and Connor Pritchard.
Starring Kyle Prue as Xander, Nicole Kang as Kat, and Christopher Gebauer as Coen.
Special Guests John Ales, Jacqueline Landgraf, Anthony Misiano, Mather Zickel, Neill Fleming, and James Urbaniak as Hobart Frunk.
Featuring Alyssa Mann, Nick Reinhardt, Caitlin Carleton, Raechel Wong, and Simone Kisiel.
Trailer Narration by Frank Romeo
Sound Design by Adam Joseph Monaghan
Music composed and produced by Michelle Sudduth
Original songs by Michelle Sudduth and Rachel Music
Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by Evan Chambers
Produced by Simone Kisiel, Maximilian Clark and Elspeth Hunt
Executive Produced by the Good Story Guild, recorded under a SAG-AFTRA agreement.
Presenting: IN MEDIA RES: A Hollywood Odyssey in Five Acts
Divorce Ranch Presents: Play On Podcast's JULIUS CAESAR
Divorce Ranch fans, start your new year off with Play On Podcasts from Next Chapter Podcasts. Their adaptation of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar is written by Marcus Gardley, Directed by Harry Lennix, and translated into modern English by Shishir Kurup, set against the shifting landscape of the Civil Rights Movement.
Head to nextchapterpodcasts.com to learn more!
Divorce Ranch Presents: Candy Claus, Private Eye
Beverly interrupts her busy schedule of bullheadedness to gift the Ranchers with some holiday cheer, care of comedian and friend of Good Story Guild Ella Gale. From the entire team at Divorce Ranch, we wish you a safe, warm, happy, and murder-free holiday season. See you in 2025!
MORE ABOUT CANDY CLAUS, PRIVATE EYE
CANDY CLAUS, PRIVATE EYE is a half-hour comedy fiction podcast about Santa’s bastard daughter solving hardboiled Christmas crimes on the North Pole. Candy (Aly Dixon) is a death-metal-loving, peppermint-schnapps-swilling PI trying to solve the North Pole’s first murder in 500 years without learning the true meaning of Christmas. A sendup of toxic positivity and holiday homecomings, this award-winning podcast stars Kyle Kinane as Santa, and MISSION TO ZYXX co-creator Moujan Zolfaghari plays Minty, Candy’s irrepressibly cheerful elf sidekick.
June 1949. Heiress Mitzi Ballantyne has gone missing during her "Reno-vation" at the Sidewinder Resort. Detective Francis O'Connell, a Bible-toting bloodhound, would rather be at his Ma's sickbed. Instead, he steps off the train and into a den of liberated ex-wives who test his every nerve. Crooked cops, runaways, and divorcees collide in a female-forward, "west-of-center" take on the classic noir.
Created by Rachel Music. Showrunning by Michi Broman and Elena Christina Wagoner. Written by Michi Broman, Brandon Thompson, Laura Skopec, Rachel Music, and Elena Christina Wagoner.
Directed by Rachel Music.
Starring Christopher Gebauer as Francis,
Kate Fuglei as Aoife,
Enrique Quintero as Hondo,
Lisa Pedace as Helen,
Lorene Chesley as Sarah,
Laura Lee Walsh as Beverly,
Laura Holliday as Dottie,
Tina Huang as Hatusko,
and Chelsea Figueroa as Mitzi Ballantyne.
Featuring the Divorce Ranch Players: Ted Evans, Jamie Lujan, Jesse Burch, Meghan Falcone, Marnina Schon, Cashae Monya, and Neill Fleming.
Music and original songs by Michelle Sudduth. Sound design by Lauren Cooper. Recorded, mixed, and mastered by Evan Chambers. Produced by Simone Kisiel. Executive produced by the Good Story Guild.
If you enjoyed the show, consider leaving a rating and/or review on your preferred podcast listening platform.