Feel Better. Live Free. | Healthy Weight Loss & Wellness for Midlife Women

Reversing Pre-Diabetes and Hashimoto’s with Jill VanderWoude
In this special bonus episode we're taking another deep dive into what transforming your life with the Thin Adapted System actually looks like, by sitting down to chat with another one of our amazing clients–Jill VanderWoodJill joined our program in May, 2024 after being diagnosed with pre-diabetes and Hashimoto's thyroiditus, and realizing she needed help changing the way she ate.Six months later, she's not only exceeded her weight loss goal, she's fully reversed her pre-diabetes and she looks and feels better than ever.
How to Make 2025 the Year You Got Healthy: the Ultimate Step-by-Step Plan for Reaching all of your Health & Weight Loss Goals in the Next 12 Months
Have you ever wished someone would just hand you a plan for whatever it is you want to accomplish so that you knew EXACTLY what steps to take?Whether it's building a house, or figuring out how to organize your life or starting a brand new business, there are a million different situations in life where sometimes the thought of getting started becomes SO overwhelming that you end up getting totally paralyzed by indecision.Every step feels like a mystery. It's scary. And confusing. And EXHAUSTING.So you do nothing.And those are the times in life where it's SO important to have a PLAN. A roadmap. A step-by-step set of instructions for exactly what to do. Because without it, you start feeling lost.And the process of losing weight and getting healthy is no different. I think sometimes we think it should be so easy and so straightforward, but it's actually notAnd so today, that's the gift I want to give you for the New Year--a step-by-step plan for reaching all of your health and weight loss goals in the next 12 months, so that you know EXACTLY what to do in what order, and what to expect along the way.It might be the most practical episode I've ever recorded, and you'll probably want to take notes. So grab a piece of paper and let's dive in.
Herbal Remedies, Essential Oils, and Healing Your Body without Drugs with Heidi Villegas
It's no secret that I'm not a big fan of pharmaceuticals or the way Big Pharma—and Big Food, for that matter—have not only corrupted the health industry, but directly caused the massive health and obesity crisis in this country.And while we talk a LOT here on this podcast about how you can begin healing your body by eating the right things, one thing we don't really talk about is what natural alternatives exist for replacing the drugs that are still taking up space in your medicine cabinet.That's why I'm SO excited about today's episode. If nothing else, it's DEFINITELY going to give you some serious food for thought.So let's dig in.----------You can find Heidi at healingharvesthomestead.comGet her free Herbal Rememdy Guide and Cheat Sheet HERE.Learn about her Ditch the Drugstore program HERE.And School of Botanical Arts & Sciences HERE.Find her on YouTube @HeidiVillegas.
Reversing Thyroiditis and Managing Menopause with Laura Collis
In this special bonus episode we're taking a deep dive into what transforming your life through adopting the Thinlicious lifestyle actually looks like, by sitting down to chat with one of our amazing clients–and now TAS Certified Coach–Laura CollisLaura joined our program in 2022 after first pursuing her own health journey to manage her Hashimotos Thyroiditis and other hormonal changes that were happening as she approached menopause. Like many of our clients, her primary goal wasn't weight loss–she just wanted to FEEL better.
The Truth about Emotional Eating with Ali Shapiro
Ever had the urge to eat your feelings?Of course you have. We all have. Emotional eating, especially for women, is a big deal.It's also one of the biggest reasons women fail to be successful at losing weight and getting health, or at least one of the biggest reasons they claim.But what if there's more to emotional eating than meets the eye?The answer is probably going to surprise you.----------You can sign up here for Ali's free event on January 8th—Stop the Quick-Fix Cycle: Why Band-Aid Solutions Make Emotional Eating Worse (And How to Actually Get Results) (https://alishapiro.com/truce-with-food-breakthrough-session/)Find Ali online at alishapiro.comOn her podcast: InsatiableOr on Instagram @alimshapiro
