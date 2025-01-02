Feel Better. Live Free. | Healthy Weight Loss & Wellness for Midlife Women

How to Make 2025 the Year You Got Healthy: the Ultimate Step-by-Step Plan for Reaching all of your Health & Weight Loss Goals in the Next 12 Months

Have you ever wished someone would just hand you a plan for whatever it is you want to accomplish so that you knew EXACTLY what steps to take?Whether it's building a house, or figuring out how to organize your life or starting a brand new business, there are a million different situations in life where sometimes the thought of getting started becomes SO overwhelming that you end up getting totally paralyzed by indecision.Every step feels like a mystery. It's scary. And confusing. And EXHAUSTING.So you do nothing.And those are the times in life where it's SO important to have a PLAN. A roadmap. A step-by-step set of instructions for exactly what to do. Because without it, you start feeling lost.And the process of losing weight and getting healthy is no different. I think sometimes we think it should be so easy and so straightforward, but it's actually notAnd so today, that's the gift I want to give you for the New Year--a step-by-step plan for reaching all of your health and weight loss goals in the next 12 months, so that you know EXACTLY what to do in what order, and what to expect along the way.It might be the most practical episode I've ever recorded, and you'll probably want to take notes. So grab a piece of paper and let's dive in.----------Our first 10 Day Detox of the year will be starting on January 6th, so if you want to get in on that first cohort, then be sure to get signed up right away, as we have a limited number of spots available and we are fully expecting it to fill up because it's January and everyone is ready!