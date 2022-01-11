Diet Doctor Podcast
#110 - The path to healthy weight loss
Dr. Ted Naiman explains satiety and how it can help you succeed with long-term healthy weight loss — and why it may be the secret to your success.
#109 - A new study of elevated LDL on keto
Dave Feldman released preliminary data from the lean mass hyper-responder study investigating elevated LDL while on a keto diet. What can we learn from the data thus far?
#108 - The real story of beef, climate, and your health
Should you eat less beef to help the climate and your health? Not necessarily. Beef can play an important role in a healthy diet and a healthy environment.
#107 - Improving the Dietary Guidelines
The Dietary Guidelines for Americans aren’t based on rigorous science, yet they influence everything we eat. Nina Teicholz and I discuss what needs to change and how we can make it happen.
#106 - CGMs and metabolic health
A medical-student-run study suggests there is much to learn through wearing continuous glucose monitors (CGMs). But is there a potential downside to using CGMs as a metabolic assessment tool?
About Diet Doctor Podcast
Empowering people everywhere to revolutionize their health.
