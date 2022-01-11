Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Diet Doctor Podcast

Empowering people everywhere to revolutionize their health.
  • #110 - The path to healthy weight loss
    Dr. Ted Naiman explains satiety and how it can help you succeed with long-term healthy weight loss — and why it may be the secret to your success.
    11/8/2022
    56:57
  • #109 - A new study of elevated LDL on keto
    Dave Feldman released preliminary data from the lean mass hyper-responder study investigating elevated LDL while on a keto diet. What can we learn from the data thus far?
    11/1/2022
    56:19
  • #108 - The real story of beef, climate, and your health
    Should you eat less beef to help the climate and your health? Not necessarily. Beef can play an important role in a healthy diet and a healthy environment.
    10/18/2022
    1:14:40
  • #107 - Improving the Dietary Guidelines
    The Dietary Guidelines for Americans aren’t based on rigorous science, yet they influence everything we eat. Nina Teicholz and I discuss what needs to change and how we can make it happen.
    10/4/2022
    54:51
  • #106 - CGMs and metabolic health
    A medical-student-run study suggests there is much to learn through wearing continuous glucose monitors (CGMs). But is there a potential downside to using CGMs as a metabolic assessment tool?
    9/20/2022
    1:02:18

Empowering people everywhere to revolutionize their health.
