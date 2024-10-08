DHS&EM Get Ready Alaska Podcast

Get Ready Alaska - Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility with Sandy Baker

Get Ready Alaska - Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility with Sandy Baker After a disaster, water is one of the most essential resources in demand. Sandy Baker from the Anchorage Water & Wastewater Utility joins Get Ready Alaska to discuss AWWU's infrastructure, the disruptions caused by the 2018 Cook Inlet Earthquake, boil water notices, and practical steps people can take to prepare for potential water emergencies. For more information about AWWU go to www.awwu.biz or call 907-564-2762. Tune in to the Get Ready Alaska Podcast on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Podbean.