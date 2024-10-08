DHS&EM Get Ready Alaska Podcast

Get Ready Alaska – Alaska Volcano Observatory with Kristi Wallace and David Schneider
Alaska is home to numerous active volcanoes, making volcanic monitoring and research essential for public safety. The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) plays a crucial role in tracking volcanic activity, studying both past and present eruptions, and issuing alerts when volcanic events pose risks to communities and transportation systems. In this episode of Get Ready Alaska, AVO experts Kristi Wallace and David Schneider discuss the methods used to monitor and study volcanoes, the potential impacts of eruptions, and how the public can stay informed about volcanic activity. Additionally, they provide insight into the recent activity at Mount Spurr and explore the possible consequences of an eruption on Southcentral Alaska.
Tune in to the Get Ready Alaska Podcast on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Podbean.
--------
1:03:11
Get Ready Alaska - Part 2: Emergency Management Assistance Compact with Andrew Jen Wallace and Dave Reilly
When disaster strikes, affected states can call on neighboring states for help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). This mutual aid agreement enables all 50 U.S. states and territories to request and provide disaster-related support.
In the wake of Hurricane Helene, several DHS&EM staff members were deployed to North Carolina to assist. Part two of this two-part series explores the critical work done by DHS&EM’s Jen Wallace, Dave Reilly and other DHS&EM staff, who helped run a massive distribution center in a hard-hit North Carolina county.
--------
40:01
Get Ready Alaska - Part 1: Emergency Management Assistance Compact with Andrew Sather & Jonathan Nichols
When disaster strikes, affected states can call on neighboring states for help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). This mutual aid agreement enables all 50 U.S. states and territories to request and provide disaster-related support.
In the wake of Hurricane Helene, several DHS&EM staff members were deployed to North Carolina to assist. Part one of this two-part series explores the critical work done by DHS&EM’s Andrew Sather and Jonathan Nichols, who supported North Carolina’s Emergency Management Agency in organizing and coordinating the state's EMAC process.
--------
46:08
Get Ready Alaska - Izzy Brown with the Youth Preparedness Council
The FEMA Youth Preparedness Council (YPC) empowers young people to take an active role in emergency preparedness. Izzy Brown, a member of the YPC from Denali, Alaska, joins Get Ready Alaska to share her experiences with the council. In this conversation, she discusses the importance of giving back to her community, the friendships she's made, and her Crisis Zone podcast.
To learn more about the FEMA Youth Preparedness Council, visit Youth Preparedness Council | FEMA.gov.
--------
13:32
Get Ready Alaska - Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility with Sandy Baker
After a disaster, water is one of the most essential resources in demand. Sandy Baker from the Anchorage Water & Wastewater Utility joins Get Ready Alaska to discuss AWWU's infrastructure, the disruptions caused by the 2018 Cook Inlet Earthquake, boil water notices, and practical steps people can take to prepare for potential water emergencies.
For more information about AWWU go to www.awwu.biz or call 907-564-2762.
