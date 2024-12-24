Dew Diligence - Episode 24 - The Rooster DJ Byrnes

Journalist DJ Byrnes is doing his best to make life miserable for the GOP supermajority at the Statehouse in Columbus. I sat down with him fresh off his surprise appearance on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver just an hour after Joe Biden announced he was dropping out. We talk about the effect his withdrawal could have on Sherrod Brown and the rest of the ballot, the school voucher lawsuit, the ongoing HB6 investigation and much more. Subscribe to the Rooster newsletter at www.rooster.info