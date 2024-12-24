Councilman Craig Cobb is not happy. He and five other members of Cleveland Heights City Council voted to approve a temporary 3-month budget, rejecting Mayor Seren's full-year 2025 budget. Mayor Seren says this is petty politics. Council says chaos in the city finance department, delays in getting budget materials and holes in the budget as presented made passing the Mayor's budget as presented impossible.
The growing pains continue for our still new-ish form of government. The Cleveland Heights Rec Director lights City Hall a love letter on the way out the door which set off a chain of events ending with Mayor Seren investigating members of City Council for meeting in secret (violating Sunshine Laws).
Dew Diligence - Episode 24 - The Rooster DJ Byrnes
Journalist DJ Byrnes is doing his best to make life miserable for the GOP supermajority at the Statehouse in Columbus. I sat down with him fresh off his surprise appearance on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver just an hour after Joe Biden announced he was dropping out. We talk about the effect his withdrawal could have on Sherrod Brown and the rest of the ballot, the school voucher lawsuit, the ongoing HB6 investigation and much more. Subscribe to the Rooster newsletter at www.rooster.info
Dew Diligence - Episode 23 - Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan Recall Effort Follow-Up
There will be no recall vote for University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan. Was the recall "called off" or did organizers fail to get the 1200 signatures needed to put the issue to voters in a special August election? Mayor Brennan gives us his take and talks about many of the projects in the works in University Heights.
Dew Diligence - Episode 22 - Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan Addresses Recall Effort
A group of five University Heights citizens filed notice with the city that they have begun a recall effort against Mayor Brennan. He pulls no punches as he assesses who he thinks is behind the effort to have him recalled.
