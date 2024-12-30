S18 Ep1: Gwyneth Paltrow, Oscar winning actress and founder of Goop on the dishes that have shaped her life
Gwyneth won an Oscar for her role in Shakespeare in love at the age of just 26 and she has since gone on to become an entrepreneur as the founder of the digital media, e-commerce and lifestyle brand and behemoth Goop. She founded Goop at the age of 36 which grew from a simple newsletter into one of the most influential businesses in the world.
She’s hosted TV shows, starred in some of the most iconic films and tv shows we all know and love, and has written multiple best selling cookbooks. We explore the story of how she got to where she is today and her passion for cooking, her love of food and the belief that family really is everything.
S16 Ep9: Superstar chef Nuno Mendes on the dishes that have shaped his life, his greatest success and the best dish he'd ever eaten
We have a bonus episode for you today in the form of Nuno Mendes. Described as the chefs chef, Nuno has had an incredible career. He thought of becoming a marine biologist but quickly changed direction and after enrolling at culinary school, he's never looked back. He has worked with some of the world’s leading chefs, such as Wolfgang Puck before moving to London and opening the cult ground breaking Loft Project and world famous Chiltern Firehouse. His latest restaurant Lisboeta is an ode to his home country and has already made waves since it’s opening.
Side Dish: The Dream Dinner Party with Georgina Hayden (mini episode)
My guest this week on The Dream Dinner Party is Georgina Hayden. Georgie was on Desert Island Dishes a few years ago now, well worth going back and having a listen if you haven't heard it before. I love her food and her writing and I feel confident she would throw a very good dinner party!
S16 Ep8: Manon La Greve on how The Great British Bake Off Changed her life, turning failure into a positive and
It's the season finale and my guest today is Manon La Greve.
Born and raised in France, Manon came to the UK to work as an au pair and then rose to fame as a quarter finalist on The Great British Bake Off in 2018 and has become known and loved for her delicious French inspired recipes. Described as a culinary sensation, she’s now the author of two cookbooks,
She says she takes inspiration not only from her French heritage, and her London discoveries, but also from her travels around the world. When asked to describe her cooking style in 3 words she’s said it is French food made easy.
Side Dish: The Dream Dinner Party with Melissa Hemsley (mini episode)
My guest this week on The Dream Dinner Party is Melissa Hemsley. Melissa was on Desert Island Dishes a few years ago now, well worth going back and having a listen if you haven't heard it before. Melissa is such a warm and lovely person, I felt sure she would throw a brilliant dream dinner party.
This episode was produced by Rutherford Productions.
What would you choose as your last meal? Chef Margie Nomura talks to a special guest about the seven dishes that have shaped their lives.
In this podcast you will find conversations with interesting people from the world of food and beyond uncovering the seminal dishes and experiences that have shaped who they are today. We will find out about their favourite childhood dishes, the dishes they eat the most often, and the dishes that mean the most to them. And of course we will also discover what their last dish would be before being cast off to the desert island.