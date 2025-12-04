Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsNewsDeseret Voices
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Deseret Voices
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Deseret Voices

Deseret News
NewsReligion & Spirituality
Deseret Voices
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • Hacking Higher Ed: Where Does AI Cross the Line in Education?
    On this episode of "Deseret Voices," James Walsh, a seasoned writer from New York Magazine known for his compelling insights into technology and higher education, Joins Jane Clayson Johnson to discuss his controversial piece, "Everyone is Cheating Their Way Through College," which has ignited a nationwide dialogue about the implications of generative AI in higher education. Through this conversation, we delve into his findings and explore how tools such as ChatGPT and Claude are not only transforming but also challenging the traditional mechanisms of learning and evaluation in educational institutions. With AI tools for students becoming increasingly accessible, James reveals a stark reality — the ubiquitous use of technology to cut corners on assignments and exams. College students are using AI to write essays, code, and more, presenting what many believe to be the ultimate cheating tool in educational settings. This episode sheds light on the perceptions and justifications students use to rationalize AI's academic presence and how educators are grappling with this new norm, struggling to detect AI-assisted work and maintain integrity in their classrooms. “Deseret Voices” is hosted by award-winning journalists McKay Coppins and Jane Clayson Johnson, who go beyond the headlines to explore the stories, people, and ideas shaping our world today. Through thoughtful, in-depth conversations, the “Deseret Voices” podcast brings clarity and common ground to the complex issues defining our time. “Deseret Voices” is a Deseret News podcast, produced by Keira Farrimond, Creative Director - Video & Podcasts. Episodes of “Deseret Voices” drop every Thursday wherever you get your podcasts. Follow along and join the conversation on YouTube (@deseretnews), Instagram (@deseretnews), Facebook (@deseretnews) and X (@deseret).
    --------  
    24:21
  • Holding Sorrow, Finding Hope: President Astrid Tuminez on Grief, Healing, and the Sacredness of Pain
    On this episode of "Deseret Voices," host Jane Clayson Johnson engages in a heartfelt conversation with Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez, exploring themes of resilience, grief, and personal transformation. Astrid opens up about the profound challenges she faced after the tragic and sudden loss of her husband, compounded by the Charlie Kirk assassination at UVU just months later. Through a lens of vulnerability and strength, Astrid shares how she navigated these dual tragedies, embraced pain as a catalyst for growth, and led the UVU campus community toward healing and unity. Astrid’s story is a powerful testament to the human spirit's ability to transform through trauma, offering hope and inspiration to listeners navigating their own paths through trauma and the grief cycle. “Deseret Voices” is hosted by award-winning journalists McKay Coppins and Jane Clayson Johnson, who go beyond the headlines to explore the stories, people, and ideas shaping our world today. Through thoughtful, in-depth conversations, the Deseret Voices podcast brings clarity and common ground to the complex issues defining our time. “Deseret Voices” is a Deseret News podcast, produced by Keira Farrimond, Creative Director - Video & Podcasts. Episodes of “Deseret Voices” drop every Thursday wherever you get your podcasts. Follow along and join the conversation on YouTube (@deseretnews), Instagram (@deseretnews), Facebook (@deseretnews) and X (@deseret).
    --------  
    29:39
  • Connected or controlled: Why this governor calls social media algorithms ‘evil’
    On this episode of "Deseret Voices," McKay Coppins is joined by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a seasoned political leader whose career has been unexpectedly thrust into the national spotlight. Cox has witnessed firsthand the insidious power of social media and its role in shaping — and often warping — our political discourse and personal lives. After the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk, Cox was not just responding to a crisis but confronted with a pivotal moment of decision: How would he utilize his platform amidst the national attention? Rather than delve into partisan blame games, he chose to call out the "cancer" of social media, the algorithms he deems as "evil," and the companies profiting from societal divisions. In this episode, we explore the rising phenomenon of political polarization exacerbated by technology, how social media platforms, initially hailed as revolutionary tools for connection, have become vehicles for division and strife. And the state of Utah’s fight to take on the top platforms to protect kids. “Deseret Voices” is hosted by award-winning journalists McKay Coppins and Jane Clayson Johnson, who go beyond the headlines to explore the stories, people, and ideas shaping our world today. Through thoughtful, in-depth conversations, the “Deseret Voices” podcast brings clarity and common ground to the complex issues defining our time. “Deseret Voices” is a Deseret News podcast, produced by Keira Farrimond, Creative Director - Video & Podcasts. Episodes of “Deseret Voices” drop every Thursday wherever you get your podcasts. Follow along and join the conversation on YouTube (@deseretnews), Instagram (@deseretnews), Facebook (@deseretnews) and X (@deseret).
    --------  
    31:41
  • How to end the plague of political violence
    On this episode of "Deseret Voices," McKay Coppins connects with Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., to explore the pressing issue of political violence in America. As someone intimately familiar with the impact of such violence, Kelly reflects on the recent tragic events at Utah Valley University and shares his perspective on what can be done to de-escalate the current political climate. They discuss the role of leadership in fostering unity, the challenges posed by economic inequality and social media, and the importance of cross-party collaboration. Listen as Kelly provides a candid and insightful discussion on the state of American democracy and the path forward. Deseret Voices is hosted by award-winning journalists McKay Coppins and Jane Clayson Johnson, who go beyond the headlines to explore the stories, people, and ideas shaping our world today. Through thoughtful, in-depth conversations, the Deseret Voices podcast brings clarity and common ground to the complex issues defining our time. Deseret Voices is a Deseret News podcast, produced by Keira Farrimond, Creative Director - Video & Podcasts. Episodes of Deseret Voices drop every Thursday wherever you get your podcasts. Follow along and join the conversation on YouTube (@deseretnews), Instagram (@deseretnews), Facebook (@deseretnews) and X (@deseret).
    --------  
    36:07
  • Game changer: The NIL revolution and BYU’s strategic stand
    On this episode of "Deseret Voices," host Jane Clayson Johnson sits down with Brigham Young University President Shane Reese and Vice President Keith Vorkink to explore the revolutionary changes in college athletics brought about by the NCAA's Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) ruling. The episode provides insight into how the school manages college football NIL deals, donor contributions, and upholds the BYU Honor Code amid these sweeping changes. Reese and Vorkink discuss how BYU athletics are strategically navigating this complex landscape while staying true to its mission and values. They delve into the impacts of revenue sharing in college football, the university's unique funding sources, the implications on team morale, and how BYU athletics maintains its distinction through its mission-centered approach. Deseret Voices is hosted by award-winning journalists McKay Coppins and Jane Clayson Johnson, who go beyond the headlines to explore the stories, people, and ideas shaping our world today. Through thoughtful, in-depth conversations, the Deseret Voices podcast brings clarity and common ground to the complex issues defining our time. Deseret Voices is a Deseret News podcast, produced by Keira Farrimond, Creative Director - Video & Podcasts. Episodes of Deseret Voices drop every Thursday wherever you get your podcasts. Follow along and join the conversation on YouTube (@deseretnews), Instagram (@deseretnews), Facebook (@deseretnews) and X (@deseret).
    --------  
    33:20

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About Deseret Voices

Welcome to Deseret Voices, a weekly podcast from the Deseret News (https://deseret.com) that brings depth, nuance and respect to conversations about today’s complex topics and current events. Join our hosts, award-winning journalists McKay Coppins and Jane Clayson Johnson, every Thursday as they go beyond news headlines by talking with newsmakers and thought leaders to find common ground and uncover unique perspectives on today’s critical issues in politics, faith, sports, and more.
Podcast website
NewsReligion & SpiritualityPoliticsSports News

Listen to Deseret Voices, The Megyn Kelly Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Deseret Voices: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/7/2025 - 6:28:13 PM