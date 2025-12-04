Hacking Higher Ed: Where Does AI Cross the Line in Education?

On this episode of "Deseret Voices," James Walsh, a seasoned writer from New York Magazine known for his compelling insights into technology and higher education, Joins Jane Clayson Johnson to discuss his controversial piece, "Everyone is Cheating Their Way Through College," which has ignited a nationwide dialogue about the implications of generative AI in higher education. Through this conversation, we delve into his findings and explore how tools such as ChatGPT and Claude are not only transforming but also challenging the traditional mechanisms of learning and evaluation in educational institutions. With AI tools for students becoming increasingly accessible, James reveals a stark reality — the ubiquitous use of technology to cut corners on assignments and exams. College students are using AI to write essays, code, and more, presenting what many believe to be the ultimate cheating tool in educational settings. This episode sheds light on the perceptions and justifications students use to rationalize AI's academic presence and how educators are grappling with this new norm, struggling to detect AI-assisted work and maintain integrity in their classrooms.