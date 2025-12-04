Holding Sorrow, Finding Hope: President Astrid Tuminez on Grief, Healing, and the Sacredness of Pain
On this episode of "Deseret Voices," host Jane Clayson Johnson engages in a heartfelt conversation with Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez, exploring themes of resilience, grief, and personal transformation. Astrid opens up about the profound challenges she faced after the tragic and sudden loss of her husband, compounded by the Charlie Kirk assassination at UVU just months later.
Through a lens of vulnerability and strength, Astrid shares how she navigated these dual tragedies, embraced pain as a catalyst for growth, and led the UVU campus community toward healing and unity.
Astrid’s story is a powerful testament to the human spirit's ability to transform through trauma, offering hope and inspiration to listeners navigating their own paths through trauma and the grief cycle.
