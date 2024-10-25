Mary McCord, executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection(ICAP) and Visiting Professor of Law at theGeorgetown University Law Center, discusses with Peter Project 2025’s dangerous vision of a deeply politicized Justice Department acting in lockstep with a president bent on punishing his adversaries. She also explains why such a president is now likely freed of criminal liability for corruption in supervising the Justice Department (or the IRS or the CIA or . . .), given the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity decision in Trump v. United States.
Project 2025: A Tax Plan to Help the Wealthy and Burden the Middle Class
Brendan Duke, senior director for economic policy at American Progress, explains to Peter the likely burdens on middle-income and lower-income families if Congress were to enact the near-term and longer-term/fundamental tax reform programs recommended by Project 2025. (As a bonus, he even explains tariffs!)
Project 2025: What it Would Mean for Unions and Workers
NYU law professor and labor and employment law expert Cynthia Estlund explores the conflicting impulses evident in Project 2025’s chapteron labor policy—the one chapter that cites the Book of Genesis. For example, it wants to shift the focus away from DEI except for accommodating religious employers and employees; to introduce more flexibility into labor-management relations, except when it comes to worker decisions to unionize; and to cut back on temporary visas for legal non-citizen seasonal workers in agriculture and other sectors, unless that would actually be a bad idea. (The report offers both possibilities!)
Project 2025: Resisting the Nation’s Diversity
Leading DEI consultants Angela Vallot and Mitchell Karp discuss with Peter and Dale what they believe is at the root of Project 2025’s hostility to diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, how cutting DEI programs can hurt government performance, and the difference between actual DEI practice and the caricature conjured up by the Heritage Foundation and its collaborators.
Project 2025: Fiddling While the Planet Burns, or Creating an Environmental Non - Protection Agency ?
Georgetown law professor Lisa Heinzerling, herself a former EPA official and accomplished environmental litigator, explains to Peter and Dale Project 2025’s proposals for disempowering the EPA and creating a “hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil” attitude towards climate change and environmental protection.
Donald Trump says he knows nothing about Project 2025. Yet the Heritage Foundation and its collaborators call it "the Presidential Transition Project." In "Project 2025: Revealed!"--season 3 of "Democracy's Chief Executive: The Podcast--Peter Shane and Dale Russakoff explore Project 2025's ambitious right-wing agenda and recruiting effort, designed to empower a hoped-for, but unnamed “next conservative president.” Experts on education, reproductive rights, immigration, the environment, DEI, labor, and much else answer Peter and Dale's questions about the Project's overall ideology and specific